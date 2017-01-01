- Details
- January 2017
Time to dust off those vintage record players, because vinyl is back. As of 2015, record sales were the highest they’ve been in nearly 30 years. As a result, facilities actively pressing records are struggling to meet the consumer demand for vinyl. Charlottetown’s Kaneshii Printing Press Ltd. plans to take advantage of that demand by becoming Atlantic Canada’s first vinyl pressing plant.
Sean
- January 2017
Music PEI, the music industry association for Prince Edward Island, announced the nominees for the 16th annual Music PEI Awards—the annual event that celebrates the creativity, accomplishments, and dedication of PEI artists and the PEI music industry. Each year, Music PEI hands out up to 30 awards to deserving artists and industry professionals.
Leading the nominees this year are Dylan Menzie
- January 2017
I’m Dining Out Here
by Andrew Sprague
The first time I had the Shish Taouk at Cedar’s Eatery I was about 23 years old and still soaking wet behind the ears in terms of food knowledge. I had recently dropped out of school and I was working as a waiter at Pat and Willy’s. I had more money than I knew what to do with and I spent a lot of it eating restaurant food. I also spent a lot of time at
- January 2017
Profile: Jenna MacMillan
by Jane Ledwell
"I want my work to be a love letter to the East Coast, the people who live here,” says filmmaker Jenna MacMillan. She’s hoping that she won’t have to write that letter from Toronto, where she works six months a year.
Increasingly accomplished and recognized as a documentary filmmaker, Jenna’s heart is also divided between telling true stories and fictional
- January 2017
Girl Guides of Canada making mental health top priority
Girl Guides of Canada (GGC) is making the mental health of young girls a top priority. This month, GGC is launching Mighty Minds, a new national program created in collaboration with experts at The Psychology Foundation of Canada and Kids Help Phone focused on educating girls as young as five years old about mental health issues.
“Guiding has
- January 2017
Storytelling
When I think of culture, I think of what I do each and every day I am performing, presenting or sharing the stories of the Mi’kmaq people from long ago. Back in 2010 I had to write eight poems from very old legends. To do this I read and visited elders in our community and I found so many wonderful legends that would work. I needed ones that had meaning and could be transferable for
- January 2017
Talking Bands
by Darcy Cudmore
When Joe MacMillan sat down and wrote a song he’d call Heartsick Angels, he was feeling like one himself. “I knew I had a voice but I lacked the confidence to share it,” he said.
The song reflects on his time living in Toronto and how he was unable to fully pursue music, which has been something he’s wanted for a long time. In the song, written two years ago, he
- January 2017
Singing to Myself
Review by Emily Jelliffe
After viewing Harmony Wagner’s film, Singing to Myself, my impression as I stood up to clap with the full house of satisfied viewers was a pulling sensation at my heart.
It wasn’t just the beautiful Jenn Grant song that ran with the ending credits, or the delightful closing scene in the film that moved me. It was the storytelling of two main
