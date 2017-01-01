From the Noticeboard
Square dance lessons
Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginners and others. These dances evolved from those of [ ... ]
Engage PEI
Share your interests, skills and ideas through participation on provincial government agencies, boar [ ... ]
- Details
- February 2017
Buzz foodies tell this writer where to go
#TryThisAndrew
by Andrew Sprague
I didn’t even like it at first.” Ryan Abdallah was about fourteen years old when he had his first bite of his father’s newly created chicken shawarma. He was the only one, family, staff and all, who didn’t like it.
“It was the warm pickles. Who eats warm pickles? I didn’t like it and I told dad as much.”
It was 1996. Maroun
- Details
- February 2017
Profile: Jon Rehder
by Jane Ledwell
Jon Rehder describes himself as a “jack-of-all-trades” musician, known on the scene for playing bass, guitar, piano, or singing as a sideman with all kinds of PEI musicians, and doing sound for live events – but a change is coming. After 45 years as a freelance player, “never knowing two months ahead how I will pay my bills,” Jon will soon be eligible for his
- Details
- February 2017
Review by Ann Thurlow
Under ordinary circumstances, a Chinese restaurant moving seven blocks would not be big news. But this is Charlottetown and The Noodle House is a beloved spot. It has been ensconced for several years in kind of a ramshackle lot behind the Dairy Queen. So when owner Fiona Zeng found a renovated location available right downtown, she jumped. And she decided while she was at it,
- Details
- February 2017
The Cove Journal
by JoDee Samuelson
I was born in February. It must have been a few years ago, for when my mother went into labor she was transported to the hospital in a horse-drawn box sleigh complete with a little coal-burning stove. Mother was a city girl who married a Swedish Baptist minister and was somewhat reluctantly transplanted to a tiny parsonage in rural Saskatchewan. I often wonder
- Details
- February 2017
Sarah Forrester Wendt cooks fresh, local and balanced
Chow
by Ann Thurlow
When Sarah Forrester Wendt was a kid, she began cooking to get out of diaper duty. She was the oldest in a big family; everyone was expected to pitch in. It would be fun, and somewhat romantic, to say she fell in love with cooking right there. But it wouldn’t be true. She wanted to be a fashion designer.
Nonetheless, events
- Details
- February 2017
Confederation Centre project for Canada’s 150th anniversary
Confederation Centre’s project for Canada’s 150th anniversary next year is The Dream Catchers, a national touring production in two stages, funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada 150 Fund. Between February and April, an artistic team will travel to each province and territory to facilitate workshops, exploring young
- Details
- February 2017
Talking Bands
by Darcy Cudmore
Ben Goss and Luke Pound first picked up instruments together when they were much younger. When they met Jack Mackenzie in Grade 11, the band they call European Models first began to form.
Now, the three are rocking all-ages crowds (most recently at the Solid Rock Café in Charlottetown) with brand new original material that they say draws influences from bands like
- Details
- February 2017
Summerside hobbyist creates working replicas
Way Up West
by Jan Cox
There is nothing miniature about Don Perry’s talent. Working from a small two-bedroom apartment in Summerside, Don is surrounded by his toys. But don’t think dolls and toy cars, think, made to scale aircraft carriers, tractor trailers, submarines, boats, airplanes, tanks, trains, destroyers and tow trucks.
Don began
