Submit Event

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted a life-sized Great Blue Heron. Every year, Dave do [ ... ]

Reading Town PEI

Preparations underway for 2017 events Reading Champion Award Reading Town PEI is planning for its  [ ... ]

Irreplaceable

(Médecin de campagne)

February 1–5
City Cinema

PG, language warning, mature subject matter
Dir: Thomas Lilti, France, 100 min. François Cluzet, Marianne Denicourt, Christophe Odent. In French with English subtitles

“Doctor-turned-filmmaker Thomas Lilti draws on his own experience working in a Normandy practice for this authentic, engrossing portrait of life as a hard-pressed country doctor. François
A Street Cat Named Bob

February 3–4 & 10–11
City Cinema

PG, substance abuse, language may offend
Dir: Roger Spottiswoode, UK, 103 min. Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas, Joanne Froggatt, Anthony Head 

“A charming English film based on the true story of a life-saving love affair between man and moggy. Luke Treadaway is James Bowen, a homeless drug addict and busker whose efforts to kick heroin have all ended in
On stage at Harbourfront Theatre

Select dates
Harbourfront Theatre

Harbourfront Theatre ushers in 2017 with a variety of entertainment recently announced for the Summerside venue’s winter and spring performance schedule.

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel brings his “Ice, Snow & 30 Below” Tour to Harbourfront February 3 at 7:30 pm.

The ECMA Songwriters Tour is on stage February 18 at 7:30 pm and will feature Andrew
Brett Kissel: Ice, Snow & 30 Below tour

February 3
Harbourfront Theatre

JUNO and CCMA-Award winning country singer Brett Kissel will embark on his "Ice, Snow & 30 Below" Canadian tour, visiting 18 cities this coming January and February. Harbourfront Theatre will welcome Kissel to their stage for the first time on February 3, 2017. 

The pride of Flat Lake, Alberta, Brett Kissel has already reached a place very few other Canadian
The Shack Wacky Review

February 3 & 4
PEI Brewing Company

Comedian Patrick Ledwell and musician Mark Haines present “The Shack Wacky Review” February 3 and 4 at the PEI Brewing Company, 96 Kensington Road in Charlottetown.

“As Islanders, we all go a bit stir-crazy by the beginning of February,” says Ledwell. “The idea behind this show is simple. Let’s get friends out around tables, a good drink in hand, and host a
Silent Walk in Solidarity with Muslim communities

To participate in the Silent Walk in Solidarity with Muslim communities, meet at the Charlottetown waterfront (at the bottom of Queen Street) next to the large red "2017" numbers across from the Delta Prince Edward on Saturday, February 4 at 11:30 am. After a prayer from the Muslim Society of PEI, the group will walk in silence to Province House. Attendees are encouraged to make signs for the
Phase II

Select dates
Various Locations

Phase II and Friends are preparing for a number of upcoming concerts.

The group has been learning lots of new material for the shows.

Phase II boasts four fine musicians in Blaine Murphy, Pat King , John McGarry and Ed Young. “These guys can play anything,” says a spokesperson for the group. “They work at their craft and the results are plain to see.”

Concerts will
The Dining Room

ACT presents a comedy of manners at various locations

February 4 & 17–18
Haviland Club & Carrefour Theatre

The stage crew of upcoming performance of The Dining Room  by ACT (a community theatre) have a lot on their plates, so to speak. The play flits through its scenes at a brisk pace, and the stage crew must be ready to provide and receive props to ensure seamless
Renew You
St. Peter's Cathedral

Recent News & Articles

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

Ji’ka’we’katik Trail

The traditions and history of Prince Edward Island’s First Nations will be recognized with the nam [ ... ]

What friends are for

The Friends of Eptek have supported the centre for over 30 years Way Up West
by Jan Cox Eptek Art  [ ... ]

