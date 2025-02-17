From the Noticeboard
Great Blue Heron draw
Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted a life-sized Great Blue Heron. Every year, Dave do [ ... ]
Reading Town PEI
Preparations underway for 2017 events
Reading Champion Award
Reading Town PEI is planning for its [ ... ]
(Médecin de campagne)
February 1–5
City Cinema
PG, language warning, mature subject matter
Dir: Thomas Lilti, France, 100 min. François Cluzet, Marianne Denicourt, Christophe Odent. In French with English subtitles
“Doctor-turned-filmmaker Thomas Lilti draws on his own experience working in a Normandy practice for this authentic, engrossing portrait of life as a hard-pressed country doctor. François
read more ››
February 3–4 & 10–11
City Cinema
PG, substance abuse, language may offend
Dir: Roger Spottiswoode, UK, 103 min. Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas, Joanne Froggatt, Anthony Head
“A charming English film based on the true story of a life-saving love affair between man and moggy. Luke Treadaway is James Bowen, a homeless drug addict and busker whose efforts to kick heroin have all ended in
read more ››
Select dates
Harbourfront Theatre
Harbourfront Theatre ushers in 2017 with a variety of entertainment recently announced for the Summerside venue’s winter and spring performance schedule.
Canadian country music star Brett Kissel brings his “Ice, Snow & 30 Below” Tour to Harbourfront February 3 at 7:30 pm.
The ECMA Songwriters Tour is on stage February 18 at 7:30 pm and will feature Andrew
read more ››
February 3
Harbourfront Theatre
JUNO and CCMA-Award winning country singer Brett Kissel will embark on his "Ice, Snow & 30 Below" Canadian tour, visiting 18 cities this coming January and February. Harbourfront Theatre will welcome Kissel to their stage for the first time on February 3, 2017.
The pride of Flat Lake, Alberta, Brett Kissel has already reached a place very few other Canadian
read more ››
February 3 & 4
PEI Brewing Company
Comedian Patrick Ledwell and musician Mark Haines present “The Shack Wacky Review” February 3 and 4 at the PEI Brewing Company, 96 Kensington Road in Charlottetown.
“As Islanders, we all go a bit stir-crazy by the beginning of February,” says Ledwell. “The idea behind this show is simple. Let’s get friends out around tables, a good drink in hand, and host a
read more ››
To participate in the Silent Walk in Solidarity with Muslim communities, meet at the Charlottetown waterfront (at the bottom of Queen Street) next to the large red "2017" numbers across from the Delta Prince Edward on Saturday, February 4 at 11:30 am. After a prayer from the Muslim Society of PEI, the group will walk in silence to Province House. Attendees are encouraged to make signs for the
read more ››
Select dates
Various Locations
Phase II and Friends are preparing for a number of upcoming concerts.
The group has been learning lots of new material for the shows.
Phase II boasts four fine musicians in Blaine Murphy, Pat King , John McGarry and Ed Young. “These guys can play anything,” says a spokesperson for the group. “They work at their craft and the results are plain to see.”
Concerts will
read more ››
ACT presents a comedy of manners at various locations
February 4 & 17–18
Haviland Club & Carrefour Theatre
The stage crew of upcoming performance of The Dining Room by ACT (a community theatre) have a lot on their plates, so to speak. The play flits through its scenes at a brisk pace, and the stage crew must be ready to provide and receive props to ensure seamless
read more ››
(902) 628-1958 | 160 Richmond Street, Charlottetown, PE C1A 1H9
Copyright © The Buzz 2016