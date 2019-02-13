From the Noticeboard
Pre-budget consultations
Finance Minister Allen Roach is holding consultations on the 2017-18 budget online and during public [ ... ]
mARTch Break Camp 2017
With March break plans on the horizon, registration is now open for mARTch Break Camp, March 20 to 2 [ ... ]
(Médecin de campagne)
February 1–5
City Cinema
PG, language warning, mature subject matter
Dir: Thomas Lilti, France, 100 min. François Cluzet, Marianne Denicourt, Christophe Odent. In French with English subtitles
“Doctor-turned-filmmaker Thomas Lilti draws on his own experience working in a Normandy practice for this authentic, engrossing portrait of life as a hard-pressed country doctor. François
Group show curated by Monica Lacey
February 1 (opening) to 27
Gallery @ The Guild
The Exquisite Project, organized and curated by Monica Lacey, is on view at The Gallery in the Guild, Charlottetown, from February 1 to 27. Opening reception takes place February 1 from 7 to 9 pm.
This group exhibition brings together 37 artists from across Canada and the United States working in a variety of media
Thursdays
Eptek Centre
The Friends of Eptek will continue their Lunch Time Film series. The films for February are:
February 2 — Adventures in Search of the Past: Mysteries of Europe and the Mediterranean
February 9 — 15 Capital Cities to Check Out: Paris
February 16 — Wonders of Australia’s National Parks: Treasures of the Coast
February 23 — Wonders of Australia’s National Parks: Riches of
Vancouver folk-rock trio shows off new album at The Mack
February 2
The Mack
Sobeys LIVE @ the Centre returns this month with three concerts at Confederation Centre in Charlottetown.
On February 2, Vancouver folk-rock trio Lion Bear Fox kicks off a three-part Songwriter Series at The Mack, sponsored by Fly PEI.
Originally known for their respective solo careers, Christopher Arruda, Ryan
Thursdays
Baba’s Lounge
Island Jazz presents a wide variety of jazz shows every Thursday night at Baba’s Lounge, 181 Great George Street, downtown Charlottetown. Shows start at 8 pm and run to around 10:20 pm. There is no cover charge but donations at the door are welcome.
The Island Jazz series features local musicians performing original music, standards, jazz and pop favourites with a featured
February 3–4 & 10–11
City Cinema
PG, substance abuse, language may offend
Dir: Roger Spottiswoode, UK, 103 min. Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas, Joanne Froggatt, Anthony Head
“A charming English film based on the true story of a life-saving love affair between man and moggy. Luke Treadaway is James Bowen, a homeless drug addict and busker whose efforts to kick heroin have all ended in
Select dates
Harbourfront Theatre
Harbourfront Theatre ushers in 2017 with a variety of entertainment recently announced for the Summerside venue’s winter and spring performance schedule.
Canadian country music star Brett Kissel brings his “Ice, Snow & 30 Below” Tour to Harbourfront February 3 at 7:30 pm.
The ECMA Songwriters Tour is on stage February 18 at 7:30 pm and will feature Andrew
February 3
Harbourfront Theatre
JUNO and CCMA-Award winning country singer Brett Kissel will embark on his "Ice, Snow & 30 Below" Canadian tour, visiting 18 cities this coming January and February. Harbourfront Theatre will welcome Kissel to their stage for the first time on February 3, 2017.
The pride of Flat Lake, Alberta, Brett Kissel has already reached a place very few other Canadian
