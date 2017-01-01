BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Living well with arthritis

The Arthritis Society — PEI Division is presenting a "Living Well with Arthritis" program at the C [ ... ]

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth study and discussion of the text “A Course in M [ ... ]

Vinyl record production coming to PEI

Details
January 2017

Time to dust off those vintage record players, because vinyl is back. As of 2015, record sales were the highest they’ve been in nearly 30 years. As a result, facilities actively pressing records are struggling to meet the consumer demand for vinyl. Charlottetown’s Kaneshii Printing Press Ltd. plans to take advantage of that demand by becoming Atlantic Canada’s first vinyl pressing plant.

Sean
read more ››

Nominees announced for 2017 Music PEI Awards

Details
January 2017

Music PEI, the music industry association for Prince Edward Island, announced the nominees for the 16th annual Music PEI Awards—the annual event that celebrates the creativity, accomplishments, and dedication of PEI artists and the PEI music industry. Each year, Music PEI hands out up to 30 awards to deserving artists and industry professionals.

Leading the nominees this year are Dylan Menzie
read more ››

Best of the best

Details
January 2017
Best of the best

I’m Dining Out Here 
by Andrew Sprague

The first time I had the Shish Taouk at Cedar’s Eatery I was about 23 years old and still soaking wet behind the ears in terms of food knowledge. I had recently dropped out of school and I was working as a waiter at Pat and Willy’s. I had more money than I knew what to do with and I spent a lot of it eating restaurant food. I also spent a lot of time at
read more ››

Real stories

Details
January 2017
Real stories
Profile: Jenna MacMillan

by Jane Ledwell

"I want my work to be a love letter to the East Coast, the people who live here,” says filmmaker Jenna MacMillan. She’s hoping that she won’t have to write that letter from Toronto, where she works six months a year.

Increasingly accomplished and recognized as a documentary filmmaker, Jenna’s heart is also divided between telling true stories and fictional
read more ››

Mighty Minds

Details
January 2017
Girl Guides of Canada making mental health top priority

Girl Guides of Canada (GGC) is making the mental health of young girls a top priority. This month, GGC is launching Mighty Minds, a new national program created in collaboration with experts at The Psychology Foundation of Canada and Kids Help Phone focused on educating girls as young as five years old about mental health issues.

“Guiding has
read more ››

The Guest Book: Julie Pellissier-Lush

Details
January 2017
Storytelling

When I think of culture, I think of what I do each and every day I am performing, presenting or sharing the stories of the Mi’kmaq people from long ago. Back in 2010 I had to write eight poems from very old legends. To do this I read and visited elders in our community and I found so many wonderful legends that would work. I needed ones that had meaning and could be transferable for
read more ››

Joe MacMillan

Details
January 2017
Joe MacMillan

Talking Bands
by Darcy Cudmore

When Joe MacMillan sat down and wrote a song he’d call Heartsick Angels, he was feeling like one himself. “I knew I had a voice but I lacked the confidence to share it,” he said.

The song reflects on his time living in Toronto and how he was unable to fully pursue music, which has been something he’s wanted for a long time. In the song, written two years ago, he
read more ››

Quest for love

Details
January 2017
Singing to Myself

Review by Emily Jelliffe

After viewing Harmony Wagner’s film, Singing to Myself, my impression as I stood up to clap with the full house of satisfied viewers was a pulling sensation at my heart.

It wasn’t just the beautiful Jenn Grant song that ran with the ending credits, or the delightful closing scene in the film that moved me. It was the storytelling of two main
read more ››

More Articles...

  1. Quest for love
  2. His own (Island) man
  3. Island poetry: Yvette Doucette
  4. The sea is hushed
  5. What friends are for
  6. Things in life
  7. Atlantic Therapeutic Touch
  8. Nick Doneff
  9. Picture Charlottetown
  10. Rise Little Mermaid
Arts
Food & Drink

Events Calendar

Last month January 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31
Red Shores
The Bookmark

Some Upcoming Events

Jack Frost Winterfest

February 24–26
Charlottetown The Hotel Association of Prince Edward Island will host the Jack Fros [ ... ]

5th Annual Sweetheart Dinner for Anderso...

February 18
Red Shores Racetrack and Casino The 5th Annual Sweetheart Dinner for Anderson House will [ ... ]

On stage at Harbourfront Theatre

Select dates
Harbourfront Theatre Harbourfront Theatre ushers in 2017 with a variety of entertainmen [ ... ]

Feetopia Massage
Buono Mangia

Recent News & Articles

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

Confederation Centre Art Gallery
Breadworks
Red Shores