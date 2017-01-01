BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginners and others. These dances evolved from those of [ ... ]

Engage PEI

Share your interests, skills and ideas through participation on provincial government agencies, boar [ ... ]

The “go to”

Details
February 2017
Buzz foodies tell this writer where to go

#TryThisAndrew
by Andrew Sprague

I didn’t even like it at first.” Ryan Abdallah was about fourteen years old when he had his first bite of his father’s newly created chicken shawarma. He was the only one, family, staff and all, who didn’t like it.

“It was the warm pickles. Who eats warm pickles? I didn’t like it and I told dad as much.”

It was 1996. Maroun
read more ››

Servant of Song

Details
February 2017
Servant of Song
Profile: Jon Rehder

by Jane Ledwell

Jon Rehder describes himself as a “jack-of-all-trades” musician, known on the scene for playing bass, guitar, piano, or singing as a sideman with all kinds of PEI musicians, and doing sound for live events – but a change is coming. After 45 years as a freelance player, “never knowing two months ahead how I will pay my bills,” Jon will soon be eligible for his
read more ››

The new Noodle House

Details
February 2017

Review by Ann Thurlow

Under ordinary circumstances, a Chinese restaurant moving seven blocks would not be big news. But this is Charlottetown and The Noodle House is a beloved spot. It has been ensconced for several years in kind of a ramshackle lot behind the Dairy Queen. So when owner Fiona Zeng found a renovated location available right downtown, she jumped. And she decided while she was at it,
read more ››

Our winter hours

Details
February 2017
Our winter hours

The Cove Journal
by JoDee Samuelson

I was born in February. It must have been a few years ago, for when my mother went into labor she was transported to the hospital in a horse-drawn box sleigh complete with a little coal-burning stove. Mother was a city girl who married a Swedish Baptist minister and was somewhat reluctantly transplanted to a tiny parsonage in rural Saskatchewan. I often wonder
read more ››

MacroMom

Details
February 2017
MacroMom
Sarah Forrester Wendt cooks fresh, local and balanced

Chow
by Ann Thurlow

When Sarah Forrester Wendt was a kid, she began cooking to get out of diaper duty. She was the oldest in a big family; everyone was expected to pitch in. It would be fun, and somewhat romantic, to say she fell in love with cooking right there. But it wouldn’t be true. She wanted to be a fashion designer.

Nonetheless, events
read more ››

The Dream Catchers

Details
February 2017
The Dream Catchers
Confederation Centre project for Canada’s 150th anniversary

Confederation Centre’s project for Canada’s 150th anniversary next year is The Dream Catchers, a national touring production in two stages, funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada 150 Fund. Between February and April, an artistic team will travel to each province and territory to facilitate workshops, exploring young
read more ››

European Models

Details
February 2017
European Models

Talking Bands
by Darcy Cudmore

Ben Goss and Luke Pound first picked up instruments together when they were much younger. When they met Jack Mackenzie in Grade 11, the band they call European Models first began to form.

Now, the three are rocking all-ages crowds (most recently at the Solid Rock Café in Charlottetown) with brand new original material that they say draws influences from bands like
read more ››

Don Perry’s miniatures

Details
February 2017
Don Perry’s miniatures
Summerside hobbyist creates working replicas

Way Up West
by Jan Cox

There is nothing miniature about Don Perry’s talent. Working from a small two-bedroom apartment in Summerside, Don is surrounded by his toys. But don’t think dolls and toy cars, think, made to scale aircraft carriers, tractor trailers, submarines, boats, airplanes, tanks, trains, destroyers and tow trucks.  

Don began
read more ››

More Articles...

  1. City supports Wild Child programs on PEI
  2. 4Good Tea
  3. Popular voice
  4. Provincial grants fund Island artists
  5. Reading Town PEI
  6. Screenwriters Bootcamp
  7. Singing to Myself
  8. The new Noodle House
  9. The Exquisite Project
  10. The Guest Book: Nancy Beck
Arts
Food & Drink

Events Calendar

Last month January 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31
Confederation Centre Live
St. Peter's Cathedral

Some Upcoming Events

Brett Kissel: Ice, Snow & 30 Below tour

February 3
Harbourfront Theatre JUNO and CCMA-Award winning country singer Brett Kissel will embark  [ ... ]

Winterjazz: Amanda Jackson

February 4
The Pourhouse Winterjazz concert series presents its next show for the season on February [ ... ]

Mid-Sentence

New creations from Rachel Beach Until April 30
Confederation Centre Art Gallery New York-based Cana [ ... ]

Matheson Eyewear
Treble With Girls

Recent News & Articles

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

Island winners

Ten Strings And A Goat Skin and The East Pointers win national folk music recognition for 2016  [ ... ]

Old Triangle
Confed Centre Showcase
Confederation Centre Live