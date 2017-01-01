BUZZon.com
Black History Month 2017

February is Black History Month. It is an opportun...

Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle

The Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle mee...

Syrian life and culture presentation

Join Dima Mreash, a recent immigrant from Syria to...

Queens County Music Festival

The Queens County Music Festival will be held Apri...

Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea & Awards

The Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea will recognize...

Walk in Silence for Victims of Family Violence

The annual Walk in Silence for Victims of Family V...

Seedy Saturday

Seedy Saturday takes place March 4 at the Montague...

Film screening: The Real Thing: Coca, Democracy and Rebellion in Bolivia

As part of International Development Week (Februar...

Call for submissions: 2017 PARC Playwright's Colony

Playwrights Atlantic Resource Centre (PARC) will b...

Clyde River Lectures

The 5th Annual Clyde River Lectures hosted by...

Health literacy workshops

Health information sessions will be offered at Mar...

Painting workshop

Artist Sandi Komst is offering an acrylic workshop...

2017 Winter Active Campaign

The Charlottetown Parks and Recreation Department...

Women's improv

WITTY Mama is offering two 12-week class options t...

Energy efficient home design

Building homes that are environmentally sound and...

Parks and Recreation Winter Programs

The City of Charlottetown’s Parks and Recreation D...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm March...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

PEI Aboriginal Business Mixer

Are you an Aboriginal business person? Are you int...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Charlottetown Toastmasters Breakfast Club

Toastmasters are a nonprofit educational worldwide...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

Stanhope Historical Society

The Stanhope Historical Society's Heritage meeting...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

PEI Genealogical Society

The PEI Genealogical Society will meet February 25...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Want to improve your c...

Vinyl record production coming to PEI

January 2017

Time to dust off those vintage record players, because vinyl is back. As of 2015, record sales were the highest they’ve been in nearly 30 years. As a result, facilities actively pressing records are struggling to meet the consumer demand for vinyl. Charlottetown’s Kaneshii Printing Press Ltd. plans to take advantage of that demand by becoming Atlantic Canada’s first vinyl pressing plant.

Sean
Nominees announced for 2017 Music PEI Awards

January 2017

Music PEI, the music industry association for Prince Edward Island, announced the nominees for the 16th annual Music PEI Awards—the annual event that celebrates the creativity, accomplishments, and dedication of PEI artists and the PEI music industry. Each year, Music PEI hands out up to 30 awards to deserving artists and industry professionals.

Leading the nominees this year are Dylan Menzie
Best of the best

January 2017
Best of the best

I’m Dining Out Here 
by Andrew Sprague

The first time I had the Shish Taouk at Cedar’s Eatery I was about 23 years old and still soaking wet behind the ears in terms of food knowledge. I had recently dropped out of school and I was working as a waiter at Pat and Willy’s. I had more money than I knew what to do with and I spent a lot of it eating restaurant food. I also spent a lot of time at
Real stories

January 2017
Real stories
Profile: Jenna MacMillan

by Jane Ledwell

"I want my work to be a love letter to the East Coast, the people who live here,” says filmmaker Jenna MacMillan. She’s hoping that she won’t have to write that letter from Toronto, where she works six months a year.

Increasingly accomplished and recognized as a documentary filmmaker, Jenna’s heart is also divided between telling true stories and fictional
Mighty Minds

January 2017
Girl Guides of Canada making mental health top priority

Girl Guides of Canada (GGC) is making the mental health of young girls a top priority. This month, GGC is launching Mighty Minds, a new national program created in collaboration with experts at The Psychology Foundation of Canada and Kids Help Phone focused on educating girls as young as five years old about mental health issues.

“Guiding has
The Guest Book: Julie Pellissier-Lush

January 2017
Storytelling

When I think of culture, I think of what I do each and every day I am performing, presenting or sharing the stories of the Mi’kmaq people from long ago. Back in 2010 I had to write eight poems from very old legends. To do this I read and visited elders in our community and I found so many wonderful legends that would work. I needed ones that had meaning and could be transferable for
Joe MacMillan

Details
Joe MacMillan

Talking Bands
by Darcy Cudmore

When Joe MacMillan sat down and wrote a song he’d call Heartsick Angels, he was feeling like one himself. “I knew I had a voice but I lacked the confidence to share it,” he said.

The song reflects on his time living in Toronto and how he was unable to fully pursue music, which has been something he’s wanted for a long time. In the song, written two years ago, he
Quest for love

Details
January 2017
Singing to Myself

Review by Emily Jelliffe

After viewing Harmony Wagner’s film, Singing to Myself, my impression as I stood up to clap with the full house of satisfied viewers was a pulling sensation at my heart.

It wasn’t just the beautiful Jenn Grant song that ran with the ending credits, or the delightful closing scene in the film that moved me. It was the storytelling of two main
Arts
Food & Drink

