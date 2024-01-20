Buzz Noticeboard

Hanna Matheson loves to draw

by Cassandra Bernard

Behind round glasses, her eyes focus on the t-shirt logo she is sketching for her friend’s band, Stabbing Joy. Hanna Matheson, 21, has always been inspired by people and this shows through her unique and intriguing artwork.

“People would be my biggest inspiration that influences my work,” she says. Going back to elementary school and when she used to watch her mother paint flowers using water colours, Matheson remembers always having an interest in art, and also recalls enjoying lessons with Maurice Bernard.

Matheson attended UPEI for one semester but did not enjoy her experience there, so she decided to drop out. “I guess I didn’t like the structure just because it wasn’t what I was used to and I really like hands on things so I did a semester at UPEI and then dropped out, then the next year I did makeup artistry and design in Halifax at Eastern College,” she says.

Matheson learned a lot about anatomy, facial structure and colour which expanded her skills and knowledge. “I was always drawing and sketching but that made me understand more. I kind of connected that and I think the first portrait I did of someone was Beyonce,” she recalls.

She later enrolled herself in the fundamental arts course at Holland College where she was introduced to different forms of art. “I really liked figure drawing. Every Friday we had a nude model so that was my favourite course because it was a person so I was learning more about anatomy and putting things together, and it was real,” she explains.

In 2015 Matheson’s fundamental arts project was chosen to be showcased at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown. “Jessie Inman [Confederation Centre CEO] came up to me and was interested in purchasing for $100 each piece. I guess they’re going to be put up, I’m not sure when. That was crazy,” Matheson says.

Matheson gets her inspiration from all sorts of things in life including music videos and life experiences. “Last year I came out to my parents. I guess it just made me feel more comfortable with myself so that was a really big thing. It was crazy. I wouldn’t have asked for it to go another way. My creativity was flowing and that has always been in the back of my mind. I knew that they knew, but I knew if I could just get it out it would take pressure off of my shoulders,” she says.

Matheson says she feels it is important for young artists to express themselves. “I think because everything that is happening to us right now, it’s almost like everything is over exaggerated, internally I feel like there is so much going on in young peoples’ minds and especially artists,” she explains.

Matheson hopes to take on multiple projects in the future. Matheson Eyewear, her parents’ family business, has always been a big part of her life. “I’m really looking forward to designing glasses someday. That’s probably the big goal of mine or to work with designer eyewear companies and collaborate and to create stuff for Matheson Eyewear too,” she says.

She would also love to create an art collection to feature in her own gallery. “I would also love to do huge paintings of people but I would want a theme. I would want to do a photoshoot, and pick a theme like Mike Dargas who has a takes photos of the models with honey dripping on them and it’s weird but it’s cool, and then he picks what one he likes and then blows it up huge. I would love to have a studio, designing, eyewear. I’ve got to keep the creativity flowing,” Matheson says.