From the Noticeboard

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginners and others. These dances evolved from those of [ ... ]

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launched text to give. Texting “United” to 20222 will [ ... ]

February 2017
Confederation Centre project for Canada’s 150th anniversary

Confederation Centre’s project for Canada’s 150th anniversary next year is The Dream Catchers, a national touring production in two stages, funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada 150 Fund. Between February and April, an artistic team will travel to each province and territory to facilitate workshops, exploring young people’s dreams for themselves and Canada, with a focus toward the environment, inclusion, and reconciliation.

Youth aged 17 and under will also be able to submit their dreams online. The Dream Catchers website is now ready to receive applications to be part of the workshops, in both French and English, at www.dreamingcanada.ca or www.capteursdereves.ca.

Applicants may submit artwork, short videos, or text proposals.

In the workshops actual dreamcatchers will also be created by the youth in each community and integrated by Indigenous visual artist Nick Huard into a large national dreamcatcher exhibited at Confederation Centre next summer.

Huard and Mary Francis Moore, associate artistic director of The 2017 Charlottetown Festival, will lead the sessions in collaboration with local artists in each region, including Fred Penner, Twin Flames, Nikki Payne, Romesh Thavanathan of Hey Rosetta, City Natives, and more.

A troupe of 26 emerging artists will be cast to present this production both on PEI and nationally throughout the summer of 2017.

Repeats Used Family Clothing

PEI Writers' Guild Open Mic Series

Lobie Daughton to read February 9
Receiver Coffee Co. Lobie Daughton will be the featured reader at [ ... ]

Ark art exhibit

"Living lightly on the earth" explores Building the Ark for PEI, 1974–76 Until April 30
Confed [ ... ]

Historic watercolours

Until May 7
Confederation Centre Art Gallery A two year research project delving into the work of Ca [ ... ]

The Bookmark

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

