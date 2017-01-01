From the Noticeboard

Confederation Centre project for Canada’s 150th anniversary

Confederation Centre’s project for Canada’s 150th anniversary next year is The Dream Catchers, a national touring production in two stages, funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada 150 Fund. Between February and April, an artistic team will travel to each province and territory to facilitate workshops, exploring young people’s dreams for themselves and Canada, with a focus toward the environment, inclusion, and reconciliation.

Youth aged 17 and under will also be able to submit their dreams online. The Dream Catchers website is now ready to receive applications to be part of the workshops, in both French and English, at www.dreamingcanada.ca or www.capteursdereves.ca.

Applicants may submit artwork, short videos, or text proposals.

In the workshops actual dreamcatchers will also be created by the youth in each community and integrated by Indigenous visual artist Nick Huard into a large national dreamcatcher exhibited at Confederation Centre next summer.

Huard and Mary Francis Moore, associate artistic director of The 2017 Charlottetown Festival, will lead the sessions in collaboration with local artists in each region, including Fred Penner, Twin Flames, Nikki Payne, Romesh Thavanathan of Hey Rosetta, City Natives, and more.

A troupe of 26 emerging artists will be cast to present this production both on PEI and nationally throughout the summer of 2017.