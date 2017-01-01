From the Noticeboard

Group show curated by Monica Lacey opens February 1

The Exquisite Project, organized and curated by Monica Lacey, is on view at The Gallery in the Guild, Charlottetown, from February 1 to 27. Opening reception takes place February 1 from 7 to 9 pm.

This group exhibition brings together 37 artists from across Canada and the United States working in a variety of media including ceramics, textiles, performance, painting, and photography. PEI artists with work in show are Monica Lacey, Hans Wendt, Sandi Hartling, Ashley Anne Clark, Sarah Saunders, Stephen MacInnis, Jessica Hutchinson, Millefiore Clarkes, Carina Phillips, Norah Pendergast, Becka Viau, Devon Ross, Russell Louder, and Carmen Belanger.

The project was inspired by The Exquisite Corpse game, in which each collaborator adds to a composition in sequence generally by being allowed to see only the end of what the previous person contributed.

Two initial works were produced by artist/curator Monica Lacey and passed on, one to each of two lists of 18 artists who worked concurrently. Each artist received a starting image—the work created by the previous artist in the list—to use as inspiration in any way that they chose. Some artists chose to use similar colour or line elements, while others were inspired by the concept or theme used by the previous artist. Each participant had 2 weeks to create a new work in the medium of their choice with a maximum dimension of 20 inches on any side, and they were asked to include a horizon line. The exhibition will be the first time any of the collaborators have seen the full series of works.