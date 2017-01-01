From the Noticeboard

Artists from across Prince Edward Island have been awarded $100,000 through the provincial arts grants program. The Arts Grant program gave grants to 32 artists in the following disciplines: crafts, film and media arts, music, theatre, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts, writing and publishing. The next round of funding for arts grants is expected to be announced later this year.

Education, Early Learning and Culture Minister Doug Currie said. “Our province has a vibrant and fast-growing arts community that enriches the cultural experience for Islanders.”

Successful applicants were selected by a 12-member jury of their arts community peers, which is modeled on the practice followed by the Canada Council of the Arts. Approximately 90 artists applied for the grants by submitting their application to the arts community liaison officer prior to last November.

Arts Community Liaison Officer Michelle MacCallum said. “Our jury members did an amazing job and had to make some challenging decisions about which applications they could support. Our PEI arts community is lucky to have so much talent.”

The full list of successful applicants will be included in a final report after contracts are administered.