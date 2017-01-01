From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Family Violence Prevention Week

Prince Edward Island’s Family Violence Prevention Week is February 12 to 18. Islanders can get inv [ ... ]

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month at 7 pm at Provincial Palli [ ... ]

February 2017

Artists from across Prince Edward Island have been awarded $100,000 through the provincial arts grants program. The Arts Grant program gave grants to 32 artists in the following disciplines: crafts, film and media arts, music, theatre, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts, writing and publishing. The next round of funding for arts grants is expected to be announced later this year.

Education, Early Learning and Culture Minister Doug Currie said. “Our province has a vibrant and fast-growing arts community that enriches the cultural experience for Islanders.”

Successful applicants were selected by a 12-member jury of their arts community peers, which is modeled on the practice followed by the Canada Council of the Arts. Approximately 90 artists applied for the grants by submitting their application to the arts community liaison officer prior to last November.

Arts Community Liaison Officer Michelle MacCallum said. “Our jury members did an amazing job and had to make some challenging decisions about which applications they could support. Our PEI arts community is lucky to have so much talent.”

The full list of successful applicants will be included in a final report after contracts are administered.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Some Upcoming Events

Bluegrass Fundraising Concert

February 26
Irish Cultural Centre A Bluegrass Fundraising Concert will be held February 26 from 2 to [ ... ]

ACT presents a comedy of manners at various locations February 4 & 17–18
Haviland Club & C [ ... ]

The Exquisite Project

Group show curated by Monica Lacey February 1 (opening) to 27
Gallery @ The Guild The Exquisite Pro [ ... ]

Recent News & Articles

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

