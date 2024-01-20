Buzz Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Bring the family to the 2017 PEI Winter Woodlot To...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

2016 PEI Christmas tree and wreath producers

Choosing a PEI Christmas tree is a holiday traditi...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala returns to the Delta Pr...

South Shore United Church

Christmas Eve Service, with music, carol singing a...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

PEI MFRC packages for soldiers

Do you have a family member who is deployed somewh...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Farmers Helping Farmers

The Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign 2016...

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series is set to resum...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

Dance Workshop

Performers and instructors, Colton Curtis (Stratfo...

Stars for Life Holiday Cards

The Stars for Life Foundation presents this year’s...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Christmas gift campaign

The White Cross Christmas gift campaign, a program...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

Let Their Light Shine campaign

This year Hospice P.E.I. will be celebrating 22 ye...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Free Sobeys Nutrition Classes

5 Secrets to Better Blood Sugars class will be hel...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

December 2016
The Laramie Project 

Review by Sean McQuaid 

Humans like to find meaning in stuff — and as an unreasonable facsimile of a human, your pensive prattler is no exception. Watching ACT’s production of The Laramie Project at the Guild, a serious play trying to make sense of a serious real-life crime, I caught myself reading profundity or poetry into random things around me as the evening wore on.

Odd little rectangular strips of paper spiraling aimlessly down onto the stage from somewhere above us; quasi-disembodied sounds of grief from an oft-teary audience during the play; a sleek fox slinking through the half-lit shadows of Victoria Row after the show, wisely shunning the unpredictable bipeds. 

It all felt a bit unsettling, unreal, despite watching a play full of real events about real people. The Laramie Project is chock full of unpredictable bipeds, wonderful and awful and everything in between, and one can hardly blame the foxes for avoiding such unfathomably erratic creatures. 

Inspired by the brutal murder of young gay man Matthew Shepard on the outskirts of Laramie, Wyoming in 1998, The Laramie Project explores the event and its aftermath, including public debate over how society should deal with anti-homosexual prejudice. 

Moisés Kaufman and his Tectonic Theater Project colleagues wrote the play collaboratively, drawn from hundreds of interviews they conducted with Laramie residents after Shepard’s demise. The result is an impressionistic series of vignettes in which eight actors play dozens of different characters talking about Shepard’s life and death and the impact he had on Laramie and the world. 

There’s emotional manipulation on the authors’ part, and the play isn’t always subtle or even-handed about its messages, but it’s a moving story — and surprisingly versatile in terms of mood and tone. Often horrific and sad, it’s also disarmingly funny in spots and expresses a hopeful attitude about the future. It’s not just an earnest theatrical screed. 

Director Paul Whelan keeps it simple — minimal props and furnishings, practically no set, just eight actors cycling through assorted identities. Screen projections add context and colour, notably images of Laramie, but the real attraction here is Whelan’s omni-faceted acting octet: Guy Brun, Kassinda Bulger, Emily Anne Fullerton, Adam Gauthier, Margaret MacEachern, Keir Malone, Rory Starkman and Tim Wartman. 

There are occasional hiccups — actors such as Brun and Steele stumble over their lines briefly in spots (mostly unobtrusively), while Bulger and others could stand to boost their projection ever so slightly on occasion — but all eight actors do fine, memorable work here in impressively varied roles. 

Sometimes it’s the specificity of character that impresses, the creation of distinctive personalities like the mannered warmth of Brun’s decent, didactic priest; sometimes it’s interplay, like the easy rapport between a mother and daughter played by MacEachern and Fullerton; sometimes it’s moments of sheer goofy fun, like Fullerton’s over-the-top waitress, Wartman’s folksy Doc O’Connor or Bulger’s giddy reading of student Zubaida Ula’s metadramatic line about the weirdness of becoming a theatrical character. 

Other times it’s just sheer emotional punch, ranging from the quiet intensity of multiple Gauthier, Malone and Wartman monologues to the operatic anguish of Starkman’s star turn as Shepard’s would-be rescuer Aaron Kreifels. There’s something and someone for everyone in this richly diverse cast of characters and actors. 

Kaufman’s text is repetitive or heavy-handed in spots, but it’s an impressively sweeping, unflinching picture of a community and the crime that rocked it, all the more impressive for its underlying optimism about a potentially better tomorrow. As Doc O’Connor says in a plainspoken ode to mercy and forgiveness, “the whole thing ropes around hope.”

Some Upcoming Events

Winter Architectural Lecture Series 2017

Architecture Lost and Found January 9, 16, 23 & 30
Holland College The Institute for Architectu [ ... ]

Holiday stand-up comedy shows

December 27
The Whiskey Justin Shaw and Brittany Campbell, the pair that brought PEI their stand-up  [ ... ]

Tampopo

January 20–24
City Cinema 14A, sexual content, nudity, language may offend
Dir: Jûzô Itami, Japan [ ... ]

Recent News & Articles

Concerted efforts

Profile: Morgan Saulnier by Jane Ledwell I’m not sure I considered anything else, ever,” Morga [ ... ]

HC Music Performance Program welcomes Mu...

Holland College’s Music Performance program, part of the School of Performing Arts, is playing hos [ ... ]

Confederation Centre Casting for ‘Green ...

Confederation Centre has announced that three plum roles are up for grabs at The 2017 Charlottetown  [ ... ]

