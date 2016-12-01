Buzz Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Bring the family to the 2017 PEI Winter Woodlot To...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

2016 PEI Christmas tree and wreath producers

Choosing a PEI Christmas tree is a holiday traditi...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala returns to the Delta Pr...

South Shore United Church

Christmas Eve Service, with music, carol singing a...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

PEI MFRC packages for soldiers

Do you have a family member who is deployed somewh...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Farmers Helping Farmers

The Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign 2016...

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series is set to resum...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

Dance Workshop

Performers and instructors, Colton Curtis (Stratfo...

Stars for Life Holiday Cards

The Stars for Life Foundation presents this year’s...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Christmas gift campaign

The White Cross Christmas gift campaign, a program...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

Let Their Light Shine campaign

This year Hospice P.E.I. will be celebrating 22 ye...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Free Sobeys Nutrition Classes

5 Secrets to Better Blood Sugars class will be hel...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

December 2016
PEI Symphony Orchestra

Review by Ivy Wigmore

Maestro Shapiro warned us. The PEI Symphony Orchestra director introduced the November performance, Vishtèn and Shostakovich, by informing us that if we thought the only purpose of music was to relax us, we were mistaken. He spoke of the power of music to communicate, and the authenticity of the voices we were to hear that afternoon.

We started not relaxing almost immediately. Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony no. 5  was written in 1937 in the Soviet Union, at the height of Stalin’s Great Purge. Artists were highly suspect and those who produced works that were deemed not sufficiently Marxist were often sent to concentration camps, where many died. And so Shostakovich was faced with a pretty terrible dilemma: He could compose patriotic works and be safe or he could retain his artistic integrity and possibly die for it. Fortunately the composer found his means of expression and created a complex and subtle work that managed to satisfy the Stalinists, while subverting that simplicity with touches that were audible only to a more musically sophisticated audience. There were musical references to the Russian Orthodox liturgy, for example. The third movement is a requiem for loved ones who had died in the purge.

Shostakovich’s fifth symphony was extraordinarily stirring, and spoke clearly of the composer’s almost unbearable environment. His own take: “I think it is clear to everyone what happens in the Fifth. The rejoicing is forced, created under threat. It’s as if someone were beating you with a stick and saying, “Your business is rejoicing, your business is rejoicing…” Although the composer himself felt that his work suffered from the constraints imposed upon it, it may have been just those strictures that made the work so emotionally complex, subtle and powerful. I don’t know when I’ve been so completely absorbed by a performance, and I know I wasn’t the only one on the edge of my seat. A friend, afterwards, suggested I could write a one-word review: “Whew!”

Vishtèn took the stage after the intermission. Emmanuelle and Pastelle LeBlanc are twin sisters from the Evangeline region in western PEI, and Pascal Miousse from the Magdalen Island completes the trio of multitalented musicians. You can’t read about the group without coming across words like “high-voltage,” “high-octane” and  other variations on a theme of energy. I wish I could better characterize that energy because it really is something special, as wild and pure as fast water flowing by a rocky coast. All three were raised on traditional French music, into which they blend Celtic, folk and world music rhythms and their own exuberant presentation style. Some of the songs were sad—as Emmanuelle said, Acadian songs tend to end badly, in disaster and heartbreak—but they were all full of life, nevertheless.

Collaborations between a symphony orchestra and popular musicians are a little like improvisational cooking, throwing two unusual elements in a pot and seeing what happens. Sometimes the combination seems inspired and sometimes they just don’t go together. In this case, the arrangements with the orchestra amplified the themes of the group’s music, lending it a mythic, epic quality that seemed particularly appropriate for the well-rooted trio.

Vishtèn finished with an audience-mandated encore, as our journey with them reached its end. It was not a relaxed crowd that exited the Centre after the concert, exactly, but I think it was one enlivened and enriched by the performance. The concert was touted as the one not to miss this season (sure, I know, now I tell you)  and I’m so glad I didn’t. Relaxing? It’s overrated.

