Buzz Noticeboard

Always more to do

The setting summer sun chased me as I drove homeward upon the Glasgow Road. Actually it played hide and seek with me, flashing and disappearing and then flashing again. One second I was awash in fiery orange atop emerald hills, the next bathed in cool shade in gentle hollows. And on it went. Over and over again. Like a beautiful film sequence that mere mortals could never make.

I was still quite thrilled by the River Clyde Pageant rehearsal at New Glasgow within which I had just participated. But also, I was wondering…so what is next? And could I find time to do it? So much done. So much happening. So much more to do. Always more to do.

This past summer I donned eleven costumes, the varying garbs that animated me in seven live theatre performance activities and four film shoots. There was not a single day between Canada Day and the first day of autumn where I was not performing, rehearsing or preparing to perform or rehearse. Memorizing lines, working on costumes or strutting about to find the character I would bring forward to yet another audience. That’s the life for me!

What about you? Do you perform in local theatre? Or in front of a camera for a local film production? Or do you attend local theatre? Or volunteer in a theatrical production or on a film shoot? Or financially support local theatre and film in some way or another? Of course you do. Thousands of us do.

This was not always the case. At least not the way it is now. Following closely on the heels of our homegrown music scene exploding upon the world stage, local theatre and film is set for a huge leap forward. Everything is about to happen. Everything is happening. And we—you and I—are making it happen.

This growing emphasis on local culture and entertainment is linked to other activities that boost our local economy, provide job opportunities, and help young people decide to live on Prince Edward Island: Purchasing locally grown food; Buying the works and wares of our local visual artists and our local crafty artisans; Walking nature trails; Visiting heritage sites, historic cemeteries and haunted places.

Get around this beautiful Island. Enjoy it all. And spend more money on local people than imported items that you just might not need.

But you might ask, “What more can I do?”

Perform. Act. Get on the stage. For most people, there are few activities that provide greater satisfaction. Follow social media. See what is going on. And get yourself up on the stage.

A robust performance life is one of the best things that you can do for your overall health and wellbeing. It makes productions happen, helps our economy and advances our Island as a better place for all of us to live, work and play.

There is a lot to do on PEI. And for building our cultural life and our future economy, there is always more to do.

