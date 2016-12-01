Buzz Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Bring the family to the 2017 PEI Winter Woodlot To...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

2016 PEI Christmas tree and wreath producers

Choosing a PEI Christmas tree is a holiday traditi...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala returns to the Delta Pr...

South Shore United Church

Christmas Eve Service, with music, carol singing a...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

PEI MFRC packages for soldiers

Do you have a family member who is deployed somewh...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Farmers Helping Farmers

The Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign 2016...

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series is set to resum...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

Dance Workshop

Performers and instructors, Colton Curtis (Stratfo...

Stars for Life Holiday Cards

The Stars for Life Foundation presents this year’s...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Christmas gift campaign

The White Cross Christmas gift campaign, a program...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

Let Their Light Shine campaign

This year Hospice P.E.I. will be celebrating 22 ye...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Free Sobeys Nutrition Classes

5 Secrets to Better Blood Sugars class will be hel...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

December 2016
Always more to do

The setting summer sun chased me as I drove homeward upon the Glasgow Road. Actually it played hide and seek with me, flashing and disappearing and then flashing again. One second I was awash in fiery orange atop emerald hills, the next bathed in cool shade in gentle hollows. And on it went. Over and over again. Like a beautiful film sequence that mere mortals could never make.

I was still quite thrilled by the River Clyde Pageant rehearsal at New Glasgow within which I had just participated. But also, I was wondering…so what is next? And could I find time to do it? So much done. So much happening. So much more to do. Always more to do.

This past summer I donned eleven costumes, the varying garbs that animated me in seven live theatre performance activities and four film shoots. There was not a single day between Canada Day and the first day of autumn where I was not performing, rehearsing or preparing to perform or rehearse. Memorizing lines, working on costumes or strutting about to find the character I would bring forward to yet another audience. That’s the life for me!

What about you? Do you perform in local theatre? Or in front of a camera for a local film production? Or do you attend local theatre? Or volunteer in a theatrical production or on a film shoot? Or financially support local theatre and film in some way or another? Of course you do. Thousands of us do.

This was not always the case. At least not the way it is now. Following closely on the heels of our homegrown music scene exploding upon the world stage, local theatre and film is set for a huge leap forward. Everything is about to happen. Everything is happening. And we—you and I—are making it happen.

This growing emphasis on local culture and entertainment is linked to other activities that boost our local economy, provide job opportunities, and help young people decide to live on Prince Edward Island: Purchasing locally grown food; Buying the works and wares of our local visual artists and our local crafty artisans; Walking nature trails; Visiting heritage sites, historic cemeteries and haunted places.

Get around this beautiful Island. Enjoy it all. And spend more money on local people than imported items that you just might not need.

But you might ask, “What more can I do?”

Perform. Act. Get on the stage. For most people, there are few activities that provide greater satisfaction. Follow social media. See what is going on. And get yourself up on the stage.

A robust performance life is one of the best things that you can do for your overall health and wellbeing. It makes productions happen, helps our economy and advances our Island as a better place for all of us to live, work and play.

There is a lot to do on PEI. And for building our cultural life and our future economy, there is always more to do. 

—Gordon Cobb is a federal public servant, social media poet and writer, and actor in local theatre and film living in Charlottetown. He holds a Master of Science in Community Education from Edinburgh University, Scotland. Gordon played The Genie in the Confederation Centre of the Arts’ 2015 Christmas pantomime, Aladdin: Another Fairly Tall Tale and appeared in both the first and second seasons of Just Passing Through which recently won the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Web Series. In December, he will perform in The Christmas Carol at the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico.

