Buzz Noticeboard

Talking Bands

by Darcy Cudmore

A lot has been going on for the boys in the Royal North. They recently put the final touches on their first full release with Jon Matthews at the Sound Mill Recording Studio. After doing that, they loaded the van and took off to Ontario for a few shows.

All of this is leading up to what might be the bands biggest show to date: New Year’s Eve at the Delta Hotel opening for Haywire. The Royal North earned the opportunity to open up on New Year’s Eve through a battle of the bands competition on in September at Brakish.

The band has been around since 2015 and has built up momentum ever since their debut. They have already released three songs recorded at the Sound Mill. In November, they released a second music video to their Facebook page for the song, Leave the Light On, which the includes clips from the studio, the road and more.

The new songs the band has been working on will nod pretty heavily towards late 80s Canadian guitar pop like Haywire and Honeymoon Suite, says lead guitar player Donovan Morgan. “We are simplifying the arrangements to squeeze the most out of the mix. Plus, running two guitar tracks instead of four or five has made things sound more natural,” said Morgan.

Working with Jon Matthews at the Sound Mill has been great, he added. “I’ve worked with a few producers on a few different projects and Jon without a doubt is the easiest, most comforting to work with. He does pristine work, for sure, but having a positive creative environment on top of that is just perfect. Not to mention his amazing studio space.”

For Matthews, who is the owner and operator of the Sound Mill, working with a band that is so prepared when they step into the studio has helped make the new tracks as solid as possible. “They clearly work hard, rehearsing and refining their material and individual parts before recording, because when they get to the studio environment, they are able to execute their songs incredibly well.”

They’re among the most efficient bands he has ever worked with, Matthews said. “They're very skilled, experienced musicians who generate great sounds because they know how to play, and that makes my job as their recording engineer and co-producer that much easier.”

Visit theroyalnorthband.com to hear more, and follow the the Royal North Facebook page to stay up to date.