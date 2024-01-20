Buzz Noticeboard

Summerside Rotary Club’s gift to the community

Way Up West

by Jan Cox

Stephen Cudmore, Chair of the Summerside Rotary fundraising committee, recently summed up the massive renovation of Summerside Rotary Library by saying, “this is the Rotary Club of Summerside’s Christmas gift to the community.”

The former Post Office building at 57 Central Street in the heart of Summerside is being transformed into a Learning Centre that will provide information, communication and technology that will open new worlds of opportunity to the community of Summerside and surrounding area.

The Summerside Rotary Library on Main Street has become too small. A new home was found, new initiatives and new ideas began to take shape. The restructuring of the internal components of the building on Central Street and the raw construction stage is moving forward very quickly. Bill Thompson, Rotary volunteer, said the building is going to be completely remodeled. The basement is being developed and opened up so all three floors will be utilized. An abundance of natural light will flow through the building. One of the biggest undertakings in the remodeling is the installation of an elevator, providing access to all three floors.

The lower level will provide meeting rooms, also available for public use, and seating areas with LED light panels. The main floor will house banks of computers, learning “pods,” and private discussion space—a real gathering place for the community. The third floor will feature lots of open space for children, young people and adults to browse the entire collection of the Rotary Regional Library.

“This is designed to be another room in your home, not an institution,” said Mr. Cudmore. A fountain and water filling station will be part of the lobby.

“This is the most significant happening in the community by volunteers. We have 65 Rotary members and everyone of them is involved,” said Mr. Cudmore.

The fundraising goal of Rotary for this project is 2.5 million dollars. At the time of this interview, 2.3 million had been raised. Corporate donors, the City of Summerside, both the provincial and federal governments have supported the Learning Centre.

“We are looking now to the community, “Mr. Cudmore stated. “This will be a focal point made possible by the community for the community.”

This library of tomorrow will unite, engage and inspire.