Buzz Noticeboard

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Bring the family to the 2017 PEI Winter Woodlot To...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

2016 PEI Christmas tree and wreath producers

Choosing a PEI Christmas tree is a holiday traditi...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala returns to the Delta Pr...

South Shore United Church

Christmas Eve Service, with music, carol singing a...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

PEI MFRC packages for soldiers

Do you have a family member who is deployed somewh...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students' art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Farmers Helping Farmers

The Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign 2016...

PEI Writers' Guild Open Mic Series

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series is set to resum...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

Dance Workshop

Performers and instructors, Colton Curtis (Stratfo...

Stars for Life Holiday Cards

The Stars for Life Foundation presents this year’s...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary's Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Christmas gift campaign

The White Cross Christmas gift campaign, a program...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

Let Their Light Shine campaign

This year Hospice P.E.I. will be celebrating 22 ye...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Free Sobeys Nutrition Classes

5 Secrets to Better Blood Sugars class will be hel...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

December 2016
A country music career for 16-year-old Julia Dunn

by Cassandra Bernard

Julia Dunn on stage with Keith Urban at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival (photo: submitted)Though she is a young woman from a small town in PEI, Julia Dunn’s music career proves to be larger than life. With a duet with country music star Keith Urban under her belt and her own album launch party on December 1, Dunn is determined to continue doing what she loves, performing her original pop-country tunes for audiences of all kinds.

Dunn, a 16-year-old grade 11 student from Winsloe, remembers being interested in music from a very young age. At the age of 10 Dunn knew performing was for her and she has not given up since. “That was the first time I got on stage and just fell in love with it and I just knew that that’s what I wanted to do.” She says one of her fondest memories as a kid was when her dad, Darren Dunn and also known as her “dadager,” would sing Elvis songs to her. “Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis. My dad actually showed it to me when I was little. He used to sing it to me and that one always kind of stuck,” she says.

Dunn soon began entering into singing competitions all over the Maritimes. “I started off with youth talent competitions around the Island and I really enjoyed that for a few summers,” she says. She also tried out for The Next Star at the age of 13 where she made it to level three to perform for the executive director of the show two years in a row but he advised Dunn to continue working on her voice. “He said he definitely saw something in me and liked my stage presence and how passionate I was about it, but I just wasn’t there yet. He wanted me to grow up a little bit,” she recalls.

The highlight of her career so far was when she entered a Moncton radio station where she was chosen to perform on stage with Keith Urban. “That was amazing. That was so cool to have that duet. It was crazy,” she gushes. “I remember right before I was so nervous, just unreal, and he called my name and I thought ‘I can’t do it.’ I practiced the song a million times and it was kind of natural.”

With inspiration from her favourite artists such as Bieber, Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood, Dunn has developed a style of her own. “I would say it is more modern country. It’s not old, old country. It’s got a little bit of pop in it,” she explains. Her songs are written about her own experiences in life, mostly about boys. “Boys. Liking a boy, knowing you shouldn’t like a boy,” she says.

Dunn has been working with Haywire keyboardist and music-video producer David Rashed for nearly two years developing her new album self-titled Julia Dunn. “I would say it’s got a little bit of everything,” says Dunn. “There are some boys and some sad stuff. I lost my grandfather in February and I wrote about him.” 

Dunn hopes to continue her music career long into her future. “It has always been a dream of mine to perform at Madison Square Garden, I know that’s quite a statement considering the icons that have taken that stage but I feel like once you perform there you’ve really made it and it would be absolutely unreal to perform there,” she says. 

Her album launch party will take place at the PEI Brewing Company on December 1. She also has a Christmas Album titled When Christmas Comes to Town from which the profits will go to the CFCY’s Christmas Miracles Program.

