Buzz Noticeboard

A country music career for 16-year-old Julia Dunn

by Cassandra Bernard

Though she is a young woman from a small town in PEI, Julia Dunn’s music career proves to be larger than life. With a duet with country music star Keith Urban under her belt and her own album launch party on December 1, Dunn is determined to continue doing what she loves, performing her original pop-country tunes for audiences of all kinds.

Dunn, a 16-year-old grade 11 student from Winsloe, remembers being interested in music from a very young age. At the age of 10 Dunn knew performing was for her and she has not given up since. “That was the first time I got on stage and just fell in love with it and I just knew that that’s what I wanted to do.” She says one of her fondest memories as a kid was when her dad, Darren Dunn and also known as her “dadager,” would sing Elvis songs to her. “Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis. My dad actually showed it to me when I was little. He used to sing it to me and that one always kind of stuck,” she says.

Dunn soon began entering into singing competitions all over the Maritimes. “I started off with youth talent competitions around the Island and I really enjoyed that for a few summers,” she says. She also tried out for The Next Star at the age of 13 where she made it to level three to perform for the executive director of the show two years in a row but he advised Dunn to continue working on her voice. “He said he definitely saw something in me and liked my stage presence and how passionate I was about it, but I just wasn’t there yet. He wanted me to grow up a little bit,” she recalls.

The highlight of her career so far was when she entered a Moncton radio station where she was chosen to perform on stage with Keith Urban. “That was amazing. That was so cool to have that duet. It was crazy,” she gushes. “I remember right before I was so nervous, just unreal, and he called my name and I thought ‘I can’t do it.’ I practiced the song a million times and it was kind of natural.”

With inspiration from her favourite artists such as Bieber, Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood, Dunn has developed a style of her own. “I would say it is more modern country. It’s not old, old country. It’s got a little bit of pop in it,” she explains. Her songs are written about her own experiences in life, mostly about boys. “Boys. Liking a boy, knowing you shouldn’t like a boy,” she says.

Dunn has been working with Haywire keyboardist and music-video producer David Rashed for nearly two years developing her new album self-titled Julia Dunn. “I would say it’s got a little bit of everything,” says Dunn. “There are some boys and some sad stuff. I lost my grandfather in February and I wrote about him.”

Dunn hopes to continue her music career long into her future. “It has always been a dream of mine to perform at Madison Square Garden, I know that’s quite a statement considering the icons that have taken that stage but I feel like once you perform there you’ve really made it and it would be absolutely unreal to perform there,” she says.

Her album launch party will take place at the PEI Brewing Company on December 1. She also has a Christmas Album titled When Christmas Comes to Town from which the profits will go to the CFCY’s Christmas Miracles Program.