Buzz Noticeboard

The Friends of Eptek have supported the centre for over 30 years

Way Up West

by Jan Cox

Eptek Art & Culture Centre opened in Summerside, February 1978. The Canadian federal government built national exhibition centres in smaller cities to receive travelling art exhibits and, for Eptek Centre, to collect, preserve, study and present natural and human heritage of Prince Edward Island. The Centre’s focus is on local visual arts and community outreach.

The Friends of Eptek Centre have been actively involved supporting the Centre for more than thirty years. Eptek Centre is opened year-round and Site Director Paula Kenny says, “local volunteers are essential…activities don’t just happen, the Friends are a proactive, very committed group.” While the Friends members number about ninety, there are twenty or so active ones.

“The Friends organize and present Thursday lunch time films—arm chair travelling—it’s very popular, with upwards of fifty people attending weekly, says Paula. “We see folks from as far away as Rustico, Charlottetown and Tyne Valley. The Friends provide hospitality for galley openings and receptions, fund two bursaries, help with the cost of exhibitions and hold two or three annual fundraisers such as the Christmas house tours and a Spring Gardening Show.” Paula goes on to say. “They support the arts in general, without The Friends, our offerings to the public would be greatly diminished. They are invaluable and essential.”

Eptek Centre is managed by two full-time staff, Paula and an administration assistant, but, as Paula describes it, “the Friends are on the ground. They are our front lines.”

The Friends devote attention to Eptek’s gift shop, sourcing Island products from local artists, authors and craftspeople.

The public can rent Eptek Centre for almost any function or occasion. The Friends involved have their certified food handling courses, etc.

The Board of Directors is very active with Estelle Dalton as Chair Person. Art Noonan, who has been treasurer for over sixteen years, says, “Eptek keeps us busy. It’s a great group of dedicated people. It’s a lot of fun, I’m sort of the greeter when people come to the gallery!”

When the Mi’kmaq canoed to the shores of what is now Summerside, they referred to that particular place as “Eptek,” meaning warm (shallow) waters. Eptek Centre looks out over the bay they travelled. The waters are still warm, and so are the Friends of Eptek Centre, warm, generous and welcoming.

Gallery and gift shop hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to 4 pm and Sundays 12 noon to 4 pm. For more information about the Friends of Eptek or Eptek Art & Culture Centre, call 902-888-8373 or find them at peimuseum.com.