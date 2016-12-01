Buzz Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Support for home heating

The Salvation Army offers the annual home heating...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Workshop: How to use your telescope

Do you have a telescope at home that you’re not re...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Buyers’ Market

The 17th Annual Prince Edward Island Craft, Art &a...

Women’s Probus Club

The next meeting of the Charlottetown Women’s Prob...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Study medicine in French

The PEI French Health Network is reminding Francop...

Island Nature Trust news

Island Nature Trust has announced that The Montagu...

TD PEI Jazz & Blues Fest AGM

The TD PEI Jazz & Blues Festival will be holdi...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

At The Mount

The Mount Continuing Care Community will offer a L...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

January 2017
Storytelling

When I think of culture, I think of what I do each and every day I am performing, presenting or sharing the stories of the Mi’kmaq people from long ago. Back in 2010 I had to write eight poems from very old legends. To do this I read and visited elders in our community and I found so many wonderful legends that would work. I needed ones that had meaning and could be transferable for people now. I ended up with eight powerful stories and I turned them into poems with a rhythm and a flow that brought back the feeling of the storytellers from way back when. Since then I have gathered and shared many more stories, and by sharing them, I am sharing our culture and our history.

The Mi’kmaq people did not have a written language, we kept our history alive with stories, and the keepers of the culture were the storytellers. On the cold dark nights of winter, when the families separated for the winter, they would gather by the fire to stay warm, and what they would do is tell stories. Stories that told people to be good each other, to believe in yourself, respect and care for mother nature, and many of the stories held clues to the past and how we made sense of the world around us.

When I go out to do a presentation to young people, I tell them one of the first stories I ever heard, and that is that long ago, everyone in the community was given a gift. Many spent time with elders, fasting, or looking at their dreams to figure out their gift they could share. Everyone felt important and had their place in their community. My gift is to tell stories, and someday soon, every little child will find out what their gift is. It is important for them to know they will have a place in their community to share their gifts.

There is a story of Glooscap who came to help the Mi’kmaq people during a terrible winter. They were cold and hungry and many had died. Glooscap came to fight winter to save his people but he was not strong enough and was put into a deep sleep of frost and snow. His messengers, the loons, came and woke him and he traveled far to the south, where he found a beautiful maiden and she returned to the land of winter with Glooscap and helped him defeat winter. Her name was Summer, and she agreed to come back every year to give the Mi’kmaq people a chance to hunt and gain strength again. Never again has there been a winter so cold, so long and so cruel to our Mi’kmaq people since Glooscap and Summer defeated winter. 

I share this story because now it is cold, bitter cold, and this gives me hope that someday soon, the warm summer winds will come back, and warm our hearts.

I am a storyteller, I keep my culture and my history alive by sharing these stories with our youth. It will not be lost or forgotten in my generation, and every story starts with “Long, long ago…”

Julie Pellissier-Lush is an actress, bestselling author of My Mi’kmaq Mother, and storyteller. She writes and acts to preserve the history and culture of the Mi’kmaq for future generations. It is her hope that more people have the opportunity to learn about the rich Mi’kmaq history. Julie lives in PEI with her husband Rick, her five children, and her granddaughter.

