Buzz Noticeboard

Support for home heating

The Salvation Army offers the annual home heating...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Workshop: How to use your telescope

Do you have a telescope at home that you’re not re...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Buyers’ Market

The 17th Annual Prince Edward Island Craft, Art &a...

Women’s Probus Club

The next meeting of the Charlottetown Women’s Prob...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Study medicine in French

The PEI French Health Network is reminding Francop...

Island Nature Trust news

Island Nature Trust has announced that The Montagu...

TD PEI Jazz & Blues Fest AGM

The TD PEI Jazz & Blues Festival will be holdi...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

At The Mount

The Mount Continuing Care Community will offer a L...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

January 2017
Hanna Matheson loves to draw

by Cassandra Bernard

Hanna Matheson (photo: Cassandra Bernard)Behind round glasses, her eyes focus on the t-shirt logo she is sketching for her friend’s band, Stabbing Joy. Hanna Matheson, 21, has always been inspired by people and this shows through her unique and intriguing artwork.

“People would be my biggest inspiration that influences my work,” she says. Going back to elementary school and when she used to watch her mother paint flowers using water colours, Matheson remembers always having an interest in art, and also recalls enjoying lessons with Maurice Bernard.

Matheson attended UPEI for one semester but did not enjoy her experience there, so she decided to drop out. “I guess I didn’t like the structure just because it wasn’t what I was used to and I really like hands on things so I did a semester at UPEI and then dropped out, then the next year I did makeup artistry and design in Halifax at Eastern College,” she says.

Matheson learned a lot about anatomy, facial structure and colour which expanded her skills and knowledge. “I was always drawing and sketching but that made me understand more. I kind of connected that and I think the first portrait I did of someone was Beyonce,” she recalls.

She later enrolled herself in the fundamental arts course at Holland College where she was introduced to different forms of art. “I really liked figure drawing. Every Friday we had a nude model so that was my favourite course because it was a person so I was learning more about anatomy and putting things together, and it was real,” she explains.

In 2015 Matheson’s fundamental arts project was chosen to be showcased at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown. “Jessie Inman [Confederation Centre CEO] came up to me and was interested in purchasing for $100 each piece. I guess they’re going to be put up, I’m not sure when. That was crazy,” Matheson says.

Matheson gets her inspiration from all sorts of things in life including music videos and life experiences. “Last year I came out to my parents. I guess it just made me feel more comfortable with myself so that was a really big thing. It was crazy. I wouldn’t have asked for it to go another way. My creativity was flowing and that has always been in the back of my mind. I knew that they knew, but I knew if I could just get it out it would take pressure off of my shoulders,” she says.

Matheson says she feels it is important for young artists to express themselves. “I think because everything that is happening to us right now, it’s almost like everything is over exaggerated, internally I feel like there is so much going on in young peoples’ minds and especially artists,” she explains.

Matheson hopes to take on multiple projects in the future. Matheson Eyewear, her parents’ family business, has always been a big part of her life. “I’m really looking forward to designing glasses someday. That’s probably the big goal of mine or to work with designer eyewear companies and collaborate and to create stuff for Matheson Eyewear too,” she says.

She would also love to create an art collection to feature in her own gallery. “I would also love to do huge paintings of people but I would want a theme. I would want to do a photoshoot, and pick a theme like Mike Dargas who has a takes photos of the models with honey dripping on them and it’s weird but it’s cool, and then he picks what one he likes and then blows it up huge. I would love to have a studio, designing, eyewear. I’ve got to keep the creativity flowing,” Matheson says.

