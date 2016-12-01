Buzz Noticeboard

Talking Bands

by Darcy Cudmore

When Joe MacMillan sat down and wrote a song he’d call Heartsick Angels, he was feeling like one himself. “I knew I had a voice but I lacked the confidence to share it,” he said.

The song reflects on his time living in Toronto and how he was unable to fully pursue music, which has been something he’s wanted for a long time. In the song, written two years ago, he mentions his time working as a dishwasher in Toronto, Montreal and Charlottetown. “Every dish I’d wash I’d think ‘why aren’t I playing music right now?’”

Lately, he has been given that chance. He is currently partaking in Culture P.E.I.’s 12-week HIVE program that allows MacMillan to fully pursue his musical ventures. He has been provided with business boot camps and industry related workshops in hopes of furthering his efforts into something more. MacMillan says it is teaching him to live off his art, without having to wash dishes.

Joe’s latest band is Salvero ( Italian for “going to save”). MacMillan liked the name because music is something that helps save himself from the inner turmoil he sometimes feels. He hopes the music the alternative rock band creates can help others who relate. “Salvero features and focuses on lyrical integrity, genuine genre-mashing, intimate and engaging performances, distinguished recordings and warm compositions,” said MacMillan.

The band consists of Aaron Turner (electric guitar), Simon Joseph (bass) and Marcus Dirnberger (drums). MacMillan sings, plays (mostly) acoustic guitar as well as the piano and organ.

MacMillan stays busy with his art. Along with Salvero, he plays in Dead Man’s Pond (alternative rock), the Joe MacMillan Quartet (blues/jazz/soul) and is involved in a hip-hop project.

Salvero has recently recorded with Jon Matthews at the Sound Mill Recording Studio, which MacMillan says was a great experience. “Jon has such a beautiful studio and he is such a professional and an absolute pleasure to work with.” They expect to hear some of the final mixes soon.

After that, MacMillan plans to use the skills he’s learned through the HIVE program to organize a release show. He then hopes to work with his sister, Jenna MacMillan (Tiny Town Media), in shooting a music video for the single he recorded with Matthews, “Heartsick Angels.”

Visit Salvero on Facebook to stay up to date on their most recent activity.