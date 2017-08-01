From the Noticeboard

Designing PEI-inspired apparel

The New Creative

by Cassandra Bernard

The people, culture, lifestyle and natural beauty of Prince Edward Island are what inspire the designers of the Local Legends Apparel brand.

Co-owners Ashley Paynter Green, originally from the French River area, and Aidan Northcott, from Stewiacke, Nova Scotia (who now calls himself an honourary Islander), set out to create quality, PEI-inspired clothing that Islanders and honorary Islanders alike can be proud to wear. The company launched in June of 2016 and has since expanded their line and has collaborated with other local small businesses. “Though PEI is Canada’s smallest province, we have a rich history of small business. Some of our clothing is inspired by those businesses; we want to give Islanders a unique way to remember the businesses that shaped this Island,” Paynter Green says.

The two work hard on their collection of designs and are constantly throwing ideas at each other. “Once we come up with a possible phrase, we think about imagery that is iconic to the Island lifestyle—water, seagulls, bonfires, beverages, et cetera have all made an appearance in our creative process,” Northcott explains.

The initial idea for Local Legends was to specifically honour other local Island businesses. “We quickly found that some former business owners were hesitant to work with a new business, so we switched gears and repositioned our designs to honour past and present local businesses through relatable one liners and inside jokes,” Paynter Green says. Their designs can be spotted at local shops and markets, including their T-shirts that read “Peakes. Combo A. Sleep. Repeat.” and “Red Sands and Sun Tans.” Local Legends is currently partnered with CFCY and Q93 and their collection features shirts that read “Pump up the Haywire” and “Beers, Bonfires, and Hoedown” in support of the Christmas Miracle.

The two hope to one day open a physical location in the Charlottetown area where multiple local businesses can be showcased and where they can offer employment opportunities, and even to expand into other Atlantic Provinces in the future. “Local Legends Apparel has always been about honouring Prince Edward Island; what better way than to do than showcasing a variety of talented locals?” says Paynter Green.

Local Legends Apparel is available at Fisherman’s Wharf Lobster Suppers in Rustico, Sea Garden in Spring Brook, and online at www.LocalLegends.ca or at www.facebook.com/locallegendspei/.