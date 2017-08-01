From the Noticeboard

Upstreet launches Day Drift Craft Soda

The New Creative

by Cassandra Bernard

There is a new craft drink product on the market and no, it’s not a craft beer this time. The new Day Drift Craft Soda line made a splash all across the Island this summer with its unique artisanal herb, fruit and botanical flavoured sodas.

With no other product like it on the market in PEI, the line of sodas has been a great success for makers of Upstreet craft beer. It is their testament to the fun day at the beach, the comradery of a late night campfire, the epic end-of-summer road trip, or the place where the red dirt road ends and the sand dunes begin.

The flavours are all special in their own way, made with locally-sourced, all natural fruit juices, herbs and botanical infusions, and fair trade, organic cane sugar. Marketing Manager, Mikey Wasnidge, says CEO Mitch Cobb and the entire team at Upstreet have all played a big part together in making this line of sodas come to fruition. “It has been a long process, started about a year ago. We thought it would be neat to create a craft soda with a unique approach to a line of very unique craft recipes,” he says. Work soon began developing sophisticated and refreshing flavours which could be paired with both food and mixed as cocktails.

With the help of Canada’s Smartest Kitchen, they experimented with close to 100 different recipes in the Upstreet taproom. “Together they were playing with different recipes…it is one thing to develop a recipe and another thing to nail one down and then go through the process of brewing,” he explains. The three flavours include Strawberry Rhubarb Basil, Spiced Malt Cola and Apple Ginger Elderflower, each offering different complexities not found in other sodas.

The goal was to create products which met the growing demand for new taste experiences combined with Day Drift’s vision of encouraging people to choose a new adventure, exploring and making the most of their day, and letting their adventure determine which flavour they would choose. “To give people the idea to get out and explore, drifting through their day,” Wasnidge says.

The product is now being sold in over 40 different locations across PEI. “We really came out with a bang,” says Wasnidge. The crafters have future plans to take the line to the next level. “We also plan to introduce this to the cocktail market,” says Wasnidge. They are even working on a new flavour called “hop tonic,” a soda flavoured using the same beer hops used in their craft beer.

Check out daydriftsoda.com/wheretobuy for a list of retailers carrying Day Drift Craft Soda, along with a map showing each location across the province.