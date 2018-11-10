From the Noticeboard

Talking Bands

by James Evan Ceretti

Alex MacLeod and Andrew MacInnis share at least one coming-of-age musical tale. Both of their mothers weren’t too pleased after hearing their sons listening to the music and shenanigans of Blink-182. Well, MacLeod and MacInnis weren’t to be swayed.

Why Anything? is Charlottetown’s newest pop-punk band, with MacLeod fronting the band on guitar and vocals, MacInnis on bass, Phillip Mulligan on drums and vocals, and Eddie Forget on guitar.

“Since I was a kid I always wanted to be in a band. I spent most of my time idolizing some pop-punk bands,” said MacLeod. “It was the first time I heard music that I felt really connected to. I kind of wanted to do that for someone else.”

Like many other pop-punk bands you can think of, Why Anything? have songs about relationships. “The guys make fun of me a lot,” said MacLeod. “I write a lot of break up songs.” He recognizes that everyone has hard days where their only goal is to make it through the day. “I think it’s cathartic listening to a song that has a message of someone else having a bad day.”

Writing has always been an outlet to deal with anxiety, said MacLeod, who writes to make light of situations the world throws his way. “I write to help myself and help other people get through some shit in their life.”

The band’s name is about existential crises, and it's also a Simpson’s reference. “We think some of the constructs that hold everything up are kind of silly, and we like to have fun with it.” said MacLeod, who’s a self-described why-anything kind of guy.

MacLeod said he wants the band to be a “no ballad band”—never having tempos under 150 bpm in order to keep everything driving. “We try to keep the hook, and make songs that by the end of the first listen it’s all recognizable.” MacInnis described the band’s sound simply as exciting. “Like whenever you have a new puppy. Everything is very excitable.”

MacLeod wants to see a vinyl pressing and a small tour for the band in the near future, but is currently focusing on getting people out to the shows. The boys are planning to master and release a couple tracks as soon as funds are covered. Listen at whyanything.bandcamp.com/releases. Catch them November 4 at Sportsman’s Club, Charlottetown.