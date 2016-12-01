Buzz Noticeboard

The Cove Journal

by JoDee Samuelson

Colored Christmas lights are coming on in the countryside, and not a minute too soon. These long black nights need all the encouragement they can get, and nothing cheers the soul more than a string of red and green lights wrapped around a bush.

There are two households in the Cove that go all-out with flashing lights, inflatable penguins, nodding Santas, and wooden cut-out elves and reindeer. The rest of us do our best, as poor cousins, to provide respectable back-up to these showcases of Christmas cheer.

One of our decorating giants is Chrys Jenkins—he is a giant too, at over six feet—who carries his Christmas fantasies one step farther, and for three days in December he and his wife stage a Living Nativity in their barnyard. Last week I noticed Chrys up a ladder under a tree, stringing some lights. “Careful up there!” I called.

“That’s my first string,” he said as he climbed down. “Got a ways to go.”

“How many lights you put up?”

“Thousands! Have to get another electric panel for Christmas—heavier service—takes a lot of juice, I’ll tell you. The light bill jumps! But we just keep decorating till there’s no more room.”

“What got you going with this Living Nativity thing?”

Chrys unrolled another string of lights. “I’d been through them before, other places. The church at Fort Augustus used to have a drive-through nativity. So I was thinking, we have a small farm, lots of animals, cattle, donkeys, goats, alpacas, we could do that.”

“But what a lot of work! Why do you do it?”

“It’s more for the joy of it than anything. You see the kids, old people too, with smiles on their faces, looking out those car windows, and it’s gotta be the best feeling in the world.”

“You built a special shed for the nativity scene?”

“Yeah, kind of a loafing barn. But we use it all year so it wasn’t really an extra expense.”

“How does it work? People drive in the yard past the manger…”

“…and see Mary and Joseph, angels, kings, shepherds, baby Jesus [a doll], a donkey and the other animals. There’s a choir too: We have some great singers around here. Of course I couldn’t do it without Gordon and Ira, and Karyn provides all the costumes. But really, everyone can’t wait to help out.”

“There’s food in the house for all the helpers?”

“Yeah, people bring chili, soup, bread. I think it brings good spirit to the community.”

“How many times have you done this?”

“This’ll be our eighth year. All the donations go to Santa’s Angels and Children’s Wish, so it’s a pretty good cause.”

While we were talking, a donkey came out of the barn to say hello. I could tell by the way she nuzzled up against Chrys’s leg that they are the best of friends.

Peace on earth is alive and well in the Cove.