Buzz Noticeboard

The Cove Journal

by JoDee Samuelson

Broats have been pulled up on land and we are faced with the reality of living on an island. Our one bridge keeps us supplied with all the necessities of life, but the waters of the Strait and the Gulf are no longer necessarily our friends. Of course, once the water freezes solidly we can skate on it, or in the olden days, drive a horse and sleigh to town on the frozen river with a load of hay to sell at the stables. One hundred years ago the church in the Cove was hauled on the ice in winter, by horses, up a river and along the Strait to its present location. We may never have enough ice—or knowledge—to do such a thing again.

The annual transformation of the Strait from liquid to solid is an unhurried process. On grey overcast days of December the dark foreboding waters reflect the somber mood of the sky. As temperatures drop and snow begins to collect and linger on the shore, tiny ice crystals form in the sea, turning sharp-edged waves into a heaving sweeping slow-moving mass of slush. Then one day for no reason at all, there is a solid layer of ice on the water—not thick ice from shore to shore—but real ice that covers the shoreline rocks with a treacherous slippery layer. There is a great silence as the sea is hushed. On a calm day the only sound to be heard at the shore is the cracking of ice as the tides shrug their massive shoulders and shift their burden up and down.

Now the shore creatures, the barnacles and whelks, the beach fleas and periwinkles, blue mussels and beachworms, must draw on their own resources and get through the months ahead as best they can. Some will survive, but many will perish. That will also hold true for creatures of land and sea like the crows and seagulls and foxes—for we often see fox tracks along the shore. Certainly there will no be riotous feasting as there is in summer.

Tucked in between periods of heavy weather, are sunny sparkling days when the water far out towards Nova Scotia glistens like a mirage and the world seems full of possibilities. Ten years ago one early January morning my friends and I were walking through the woods to have coffee at a picnic table near the shore. Before we spread out our repast on the table we peered over the edge of the cape…and there below us was a full-grown harp seal snoozing on a snow-covered sandstone ledge. “It’s a selkie!” Mari exclaimed. The seal’s presence did seem mythological, significant, memorable, magical. We watched it in respectful silence before retreating to our coffee and conversation. When we left to go home, the seal was gone; but the enchantment lingered.

May we be visited with magic, and ice and snow and friendship and coffee, all winter long.