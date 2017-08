Curated by Deirdre Kessler

AVIAN TAO

Slowly I move my gaze

to see the hummingbird.

Glimpse just the flash

of my impatience.

Emerald-streaked thin air.

A nodding blossom

emptied of its nectar.

—Lobie Daughton. Country Matters. Saturday Morning Chapbooks, Fourth Series, No. 3, 2014.

Prince Edward Island poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.