From the Noticeboard

Curated by Deirdre Kessler

MY HEART IS A WHEEL

My heart is a wheel,

or a whale fluke, a snail’s antenna,

a bat cave where a squirrel lives

and an unfurling tape measure.

You are the apostle,

and an angel,

a dewdrop,

a pen and a lighted porch

in the pre-dawn.

Definitely not an empty bucket

or curled leaves on the stair.

Pain is a jungle panther

looking for prey,

leaving a phosphorous trail,

equatorial breadcrumbs

to undiscovered caves.

The youngest among us are prophets,

choir members in an airless chamber.

He is a vertical blind

and she is the unmade bed.

Dust motes

are

the eyes of god.

—Renée Blanchette. On a Blue Colander. Saturday Morning Chapbooks, Fourth Series, No. 1, 2014. PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.