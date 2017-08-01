BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Coffey Talk with Chip Coffey

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada, internationally recognized psychic and star of A&E [ ... ]

Stories in stitches

Hooked mats and more Island Matters Rug Hooking Group and friends are joining with the organizers o [ ... ]

Curated by Deirdre Kessler

MY HEART IS A WHEEL

My heart is a wheel,
or a whale fluke, a snail’s antenna,
a bat cave where a squirrel lives
and an unfurling tape measure.

You are the apostle,
and an angel,
a dewdrop,
a pen and a lighted porch
in the pre-dawn.
Definitely not an empty bucket
or curled leaves on the stair. 

Pain is a jungle panther
looking for prey,
leaving a phosphorous trail,
equatorial breadcrumbs
to undiscovered caves.

The youngest among us are prophets,
choir members in an airless chamber.

He is a vertical blind
and she is the unmade bed.
Dust motes
are
the eyes of god.

—Renée Blanchette. On a Blue Colander. Saturday Morning Chapbooks, Fourth Series, No. 1, 2014. PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.

Events Calendar

Last month August 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31
Efficiency PEI
Q93

Some Upcoming Events

Stories in stitches

Hooked mats and more September 26–30
St. Paul's Anglican Church  Island Matters Rug Hooking  [ ... ]

Souris Concert for Hospice

September 21
Souris Show Hall There will be a music concert in support of the Eastern Hospice Assoc, [ ... ]

Mother Daughter show

Paintings by Glenda and Barbara MacLeod at The Guild August 30–September 10 (Opening September 1) [ ... ]

Sou'West Bar & Grill
Confed Centre Showcase

Recent News & Articles

Cloggeroo

Island Folk Festival back for its 4th year Cloggeroo is back for its 4th annual Island Folk Festiva [ ... ]

Fiddler’s dream

Profile: Gary Chipman by Jane Ledwell "Listening to (Don Messer and his Islanders as a kid, I was  [ ... ]

The sound of Anne

New sound design and the return of the harp When asked to instill a new life into the score of Anne [ ... ]

Owl's Hollow
Pendergast & Co.
Comfort Housekeeping