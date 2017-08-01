From the Noticeboard

Curated by Deirdre Kessler
MY HEART IS A WHEEL
My heart is a wheel,
or a whale fluke, a snail’s antenna,
a bat cave where a squirrel lives
and an unfurling tape measure.
You are the apostle,
and an angel,
a dewdrop,
a pen and a lighted porch
in the pre-dawn.
Definitely not an empty bucket
or curled leaves on the stair.
Pain is a jungle panther
looking for prey,
leaving a phosphorous trail,
equatorial breadcrumbs
to undiscovered caves.
The youngest among us are prophets,
choir members in an airless chamber.
He is a vertical blind
and she is the unmade bed.
Dust motes
are
the eyes of god.
—Renée Blanchette. On a Blue Colander. Saturday Morning Chapbooks, Fourth Series, No. 1, 2014. PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.