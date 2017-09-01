From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Michael Thomas Race Day

The 3rd Annual Michael Thomas Race Day will be held in Stratford on September 30. The event will con [ ... ]

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday evening at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth study and discussion of the text “A Cou [ ... ]

Curated by Deirdre Kessler

THE SHAPE OF YOU

At first you were scraps
and fractals of form.
I would sleep and dream
fragments of laughter,
part of a smile, a glimpse
of your parting heels,
the fabric of a skirt.
Through time there whirled
a kaleidoscope of fractured forms,
a myriad of colours, gradually
slowing and settling into
momentarily stable shapes,
lines, curves, angles, slopes,
all in warm motion, attached
to a voice that in the same breath
calmed and excited, a presence
which filled and emptied,
satisfied and set me to craving,
never still but always constant,
as round and warm as the sun,
as cool and soothing as the moon,
a bed that never lost its comfort,
a roller coaster that never failed to thrill.

—Hugh MacDonald. This Is a Love Song. Black Moss Press, 2011. 

PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.

Water Story Tour

Greer View Mirror

Early work by Nova Scotia artist John Greer ArtTalk October 12
Confederation Centre Art Gallery The [ ... ]

The Architects’ Association of PEI in ce...

October 3
City Cinema PG
Dir: Jacques Tati, France, 124 min. Jacques Tati, Barbara Dennek, Rita Maide [ ... ]

Benefit for Lennon and Sadie

October 15
Trinity United Church, Summerside A Benefit Concert will be held in aid of Lennon and Sad [ ... ]

Tony Diodati

Fiddler’s dream

Profile: Gary Chipman by Jane Ledwell "Listening to (Don Messer and his Islanders as a kid, I was  [ ... ]

Chas Mike Pete

Monday Night Concert at Victoria Playhouse Chas, Mike and Pete are old friends getting back togethe [ ... ]

Anne of Green Gables—The Musical™ Commem...

The Confederation Centre of the Arts will be commemorating the 2500th showing of Anne of Green Gable [ ... ]

