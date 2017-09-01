From the Noticeboard

Curated by Deirdre Kessler
THE SHAPE OF YOU
At first you were scraps
and fractals of form.
I would sleep and dream
fragments of laughter,
part of a smile, a glimpse
of your parting heels,
the fabric of a skirt.
Through time there whirled
a kaleidoscope of fractured forms,
a myriad of colours, gradually
slowing and settling into
momentarily stable shapes,
lines, curves, angles, slopes,
all in warm motion, attached
to a voice that in the same breath
calmed and excited, a presence
which filled and emptied,
satisfied and set me to craving,
never still but always constant,
as round and warm as the sun,
as cool and soothing as the moon,
a bed that never lost its comfort,
a roller coaster that never failed to thrill.
—Hugh MacDonald. This Is a Love Song. Black Moss Press, 2011.
PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.