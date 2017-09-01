From the Noticeboard

Curated by Deirdre Kessler

THE SHAPE OF YOU

At first you were scraps

and fractals of form.

I would sleep and dream

fragments of laughter,

part of a smile, a glimpse

of your parting heels,

the fabric of a skirt.

Through time there whirled

a kaleidoscope of fractured forms,

a myriad of colours, gradually

slowing and settling into

momentarily stable shapes,

lines, curves, angles, slopes,

all in warm motion, attached

to a voice that in the same breath

calmed and excited, a presence

which filled and emptied,

satisfied and set me to craving,

never still but always constant,

as round and warm as the sun,

as cool and soothing as the moon,

a bed that never lost its comfort,

a roller coaster that never failed to thrill.

—Hugh MacDonald. This Is a Love Song. Black Moss Press, 2011.

PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.