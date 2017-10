Curated by Deirdre Kessler

LOON

The single lovely bird

in this sudden pond

beside the bike trail

startles.

Yes, it has the checkerboard back,

wide neck, definitely

not a cormorant.

I’ve never been this close to a loon before.

Its red eye

fixes me

before it flies.

I pedal away

blessed to be

its only human witness.

—Dianne Morrow. What Really Happened Is This. Acorn Press, 2011.

PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.