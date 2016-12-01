Buzz Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Support for home heating

The Salvation Army offers the annual home heating...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Workshop: How to use your telescope

Do you have a telescope at home that you’re not re...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Buyers’ Market

The 17th Annual Prince Edward Island Craft, Art &a...

Women’s Probus Club

The next meeting of the Charlottetown Women’s Prob...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Study medicine in French

The PEI French Health Network is reminding Francop...

Island Nature Trust news

Island Nature Trust has announced that The Montagu...

TD PEI Jazz & Blues Fest AGM

The TD PEI Jazz & Blues Festival will be holdi...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

At The Mount

The Mount Continuing Care Community will offer a L...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

January 2017
Tyler Gallant likes the seafood business

by Ann Thurlow

Tyler Gallant and his Friday chowder (photo: Ann Thurlow)It’s easy to imagine Tyler Gallant behind the stove in a restaurant kitchen. He moves with the grace of someone who is used to juggling a lot of things. He is always looking around; he anticipates a customer before they even come to his stand.

In fact, you would have found him in a restaurant kitchen before you would have found him where he is now: running his own seafood business. He got the bug when he was doing that almost requisite teenage thing—working at a fast food place. From there, he went to the Culinary Institute and then moved on to restaurants in Boston and Nantucket, Bermuda and St. Martins. When he came home again, he worked at such notable spots as The Pearl, Shaw’s and Mavor’s.

Through all of this, he was introduced to a couple of home truths: a hired chef doesn’t run his own show and being a chef on PEI is a hard way to make a full-time living.

A stint in St. John’s, Newfoundland, helped convince him to open his own business, featuring the very best of PEI seafood and seafood recipes. He and his partner, Christine Murnaghan, now own and operate Gallant’s PEI Seafood and his restless energy seems to have found a home.

He credits the Charlottetown Farmer’s Market for giving him the kind of initial boost he needed. He was lucky enough to secure a booth there; every Saturday (and Wednesdays in the summer) he serves up rich, dreamy seafood chowder and crab cakes and shucks fresh oyster (which are the very best thing to have for breakfast)).

On Friday, he serves seafood at Timothy’s World Coffee and, through the summer he shucks oysters in a gazebo behind the Delta. He caters. He provided food for the PEI Shellfish Festival.

He and his partner have been able, in other words to carve out jobs for themselves and a staff (including his younger brother).

There’s another method in all this madness. Though he’s happy for now to be a bit of a gypsy, he does hope, someday, to have his own bricks and mortar business, too. But, having had a lot of experience catering for tourists, he has a new passion now: serving Island food to Islanders.

In some ways, it’s a matter of economics. He can only hope to make a fulltime living with a fulltime customer base, and that isn’t tourists.

But beyond that, he actually loves the good old PEI recipes and thinks others would, too. His eyes light up at the mention of salt cod and blue potatoes—he agrees that there’s nothing like a roast pork dinner. Though his present emphasis is solidly on the best, locally sourced seafood, he recognizes that PEI has a lot more to offer—including great recipes. “We’re supposed to be the food island, right? Let’s celebrate the food we make as well as the food we grow.”

Find Gallant’s PEI Seafood at the Charlottetown Farmer’s Market or at Timothy’s on Great George Street, Charlottetown.

