From the Noticeboard

Chow

by Ann Thurlow

As I have mentioned before, a summer drive can take a person to some very good eating. It can also yield some lovely surprises, as was the case with a little meander down Portage Rd (between Oyster Bed Bridge and Brackley Beach). There in front of the Great Canadian Soap Company was a new (to me) sign advertising a café and, most intriguingly, goat ice cream.

The cafe is tucked in next to the soap shop, kitty-corner across the yard from the goat barn. It’s always a nice idea to stop by and thank them for their hard work; you’ll certainly want to after you taste the ice cream. The café is rough and a little small, but it’s worth it to try to snag a table: it’s a very cozy spot. The menu includes grilled cheese sandwiches (made with their own goat cheese), coffee—including espresso, lemonade and—the star attraction—several flavours of ice cream. Owner Em Zember likes to experiment and follow the seasons. On a recent visit, there was fresh peach ice cream, as well as pineapple mango, chocolate and vanilla. You taste the slight tang of goat’s milk but the ice cream is creamy and a lovely counterpoint to the tart fruit.

This is the very sort of place to visit in the summer. The novelty makes you feel as if you’ve had a little vacation. You’ll have something delicious to eat. After you eat, you can buy some soap for a souvenir and some excellent cheese for supper—if you’re lucky, there will be some cheddar. Go and thank the goats again and think how lucky we are.

Great Canadian Soap Company 4224 Portage Rd, Brackley Beach