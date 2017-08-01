From the Noticeboard

Submitted by Ann Thurlow

Jane Crawford is the chef at both the Hopyard and the Sugar Skull Cantina.

“I grew up in Sault St. Marie. I had two summer jobs when I was young, one at my father’s orthodontist office and one at a resort on St. Joseph’s Island. I worked for a chef called Eric Nowak. He wasn’t like other chefs—the kind who are always throwing tantrums. He was always very calm and very chill. I hadn’t been to culinary school or anything and hadn’t really thought about being a chef. He got me to do just about everything in that kitchen. And he told me he thought I had talent. He gave me a chance to cook the food for the staff party and that was it. Eric and I are still in touch and now I’m a chef.”