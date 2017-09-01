From the Noticeboard

Submitted by Ann Thurlow

Debbie Hennessey is the owner and cook at the Grafton Street Café in the Polyclinic in Charlottetown.

“Back in the ‘sixties I got an Easy Bake Oven. That was my first experience with cooking and when those tiny cakes came out of that little oven I thought I had died and gone to heaven.

“A few years later I took Home Ec at Queen Charlotte. I remember we made a meatball skillet and I was pretty impressed by that. I think at that point I realized I really liked to cook.

“Before I had my own place, I worked in a lot of restaurants so I got to see how a kitchen works. I love to read recipes and try them out or to make them my way, to experiment. What I like is home cooking so that’s what I do. I make a great roast chicken dinner.”