From the Noticeboard

Northern Lights Quilt Guild

Northern Lights Quilt Guild will hold their regular meeting at O'Leary Community Complex on Monday,  [ ... ]

Confederation Centre calls for chorister...

Youth choir Confederation Centre Youth Chorus is recruiting for new singers for youth choir. The Ch [ ... ]

Submitted by Ann Thurlow

Debbie Hennessey is the owner and cook at the Grafton Street Café in the Polyclinic in Charlottetown.

“Back in the ‘sixties I got an Easy Bake Oven. That was my first experience with cooking and when those tiny cakes came out of that little oven I thought I had died and gone to heaven.

“A few years later I took Home Ec at Queen Charlotte. I remember we made a meatball skillet and I was pretty impressed by that. I think at that point I realized I really liked to cook.

“Before I had my own place, I worked in a lot of restaurants so I got to see how a kitchen works. I love to read recipes and try them out or to make them my way, to experiment. What I like is home cooking so that’s what I do. I make a great roast chicken dinner.”

What's So Funny About…?
A Tribute to Elvis

Some Upcoming Events

Winterjazz opens with Charlie A’Court

October 21
The Pourhouse Winterjazz is back for its eleventh season, once again this year at The Pou [ ... ]

Architecture Week 2017

October 2–6
Select locations World Architecture Day, October 2, kicks off a weeklong celebration i [ ... ]

The Swinging Belles

Swing band for kids in Georgetown and Summerside October 13 & 14
Kings Playhouse & Harbourfr [ ... ]

Confederation Centre Art Gallery
Hawkins Pottery

Recent News & Articles

Fiddler’s dream

Profile: Gary Chipman by Jane Ledwell "Listening to (Don Messer and his Islanders as a kid, I was  [ ... ]

Chas Mike Pete

Monday Night Concert at Victoria Playhouse Chas, Mike and Pete are old friends getting back togethe [ ... ]

Anne of Green Gables—The Musical™ Commem...

The Confederation Centre of the Arts will be commemorating the 2500th showing of Anne of Green Gable [ ... ]

