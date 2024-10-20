From the Noticeboard

Submitted by Ann Thurlow

In this time of harvest and plenty on Canada’s “Food Island,” when the last of the harvest is gathered from the fields, when we are about to celebrate that harvest, it’s hard to remember that not everybody has enough to eat. As yet another report pointed out in September, there are still an unacceptable number of people living in poverty—people for whom the source of the next meal is a real and continuing problem.

Since 2013, the PEI Food Exchange has addressed this problem. It’s a grassroots group that tries to improve food security for themselves and their communities through gleaning, growing food and education.

For the past two years the Food Exchange has delivered four programs covering food skills, growing food and preserving food. Connecting existing resources and building networks with others is an important element of their program and often ideas come up through the group that make a big difference for a small amount of money. As an example, volunteers collect and deliver unsold produce from the Farmer’s Market.

But they can’t run their programs for nothing. So they hold the annual “Step up to the Plate” dinner. It honours the local food system and the beautiful produce Island farmers grow. Every year the vegetarian dinner is prepared using seasonal, local produce in a way that is exciting, healthy, delicious and financially accessible. The dinner is prepared by volunteers under the direction of Chef Emily Wells of the Mill in New Glasgow. It takes place Tuesday October 24th, 2017 at the PEI Farm Centre, 420 University Ave. “Appie” hour is from 5:00–6:00 pm (no ticket required, drop ins are welcome) and the dinner is from 6:00–8:30 pm. Tickets are $25. To purchase one call Shannon at 902-213-7298 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or go to the Voluntary Resource Centre at 81 Prince Street.

The proceeds from this dinner support the Food Exchange’s programs. It is a delicious way to help a remarkable group of people take some control, to be assured of a good next meal.