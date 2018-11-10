From the Noticeboard

Submitted by Ann Thurlow

Chef, restaurant owner, caterer, creative culinary spirit, Maxine Delaney’s name is associated on PEI with wonderful food.

“I grew up on a farm in Alberta. My dad had a lot of heavy equipment and he got a contract to clear some bush up north. He took a crew up and I decided to go along. When we first got there, the camp cook went into town for supplies and just never came back.

“My dad asked me if I’d be willing to take on the job and I said I’d try it.

“Someone had dropped off four chickens so I figured out how to butcher them. Then I made a nice coating with flour and spices and I fried them. Trouble was, they were old laying hens, so completely inedible. But the guys complimented the coating.

“The next night I found an old Betty Crocker cookbook and tried to make Sombrero Pie. But I used chilis instead of chili powder. Of course it was too hot to eat.”