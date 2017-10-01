From the Noticeboard

Kettle Black has a new morning menu

Chow

by Ann Thurlow

I am a big fan of the Brighton Clover Farm, otherwise known as Norman’s. Norman is, of course, the longtime owner of the store and a man intensely interested in food, especially the cuisine of his beloved Lebanon.

A few years ago, I stopped in early one morning and found Norman about to have his breakfast. Here’s what was on the plate: olives, a boiled egg, cucumber and toast. It looked delicious—a little protein, a little carb, a bright fresh kick from the cucumber and that salty bit we always seem to crave in the morning. I resolved to try it at home and I did and I loved it.

But old habits die hard, especially first thing in the morning. I slipped back into my regular breakfast routine.

But earlier this month, I stopped in to The Kettle Black for a coffee and there, on their new menu, was Mediterranean Breakfast. I couldn’t believe my luck; I ordered it.

On the plate came a fancier version of what Norman had. There were olives, cucumbers and a boiled egg. But there was also fried halloumi cheese, a falafel patty, tomatoes, hummus, a green salad and, very most wonderfully, tomato jam.

Are you hungry yet? You should be. This is a breakfast to be savoured slowly while you enjoy your coffee and chat to your friends. It hits all the flavor notes and keeps tempting you until it’s gone.

We North Americans have an odd habit of eating breakfast fast. It’s the time of day we are likely to stuff things into ourselves that aren’t especially good for us. But this meal has taught me that you don’t have to do that. In exchange for a few extra minutes, you can have something delectable and super nutritious. You can wake up in the morning and have your first thought be “Oh boy! Breakfast!”