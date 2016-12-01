BUZZon.com
Submit Event

Buzz Noticeboard

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm Janua...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

LEAP class: Fun Fibre Feats

"Fun Fibre Feats" will meet on Thursday afternoons...

Cornwall Community Choir Winter Registration

Sing for the joy of singing! On Wednesday afternoo...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Bell Aliant Centre supports Food Bank

The Bell Aliant Centre is providing its patrons wi...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Bring the family to the 2017 PEI Winter Woodlot To...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

2016 PEI Christmas tree and wreath producers

Choosing a PEI Christmas tree is a holiday traditi...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala

Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala returns to the Delta Pr...

South Shore United Church

Christmas Eve Service, with music, carol singing a...

PEI Humane Society campaign

The PEI Humane Society (PEIHS) asks Islanders to g...

Mikinduri projects

PEI opportunities to support people living in rura...

E-gaming report

PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan has asked Finance Min...

PEI MFRC packages for soldiers

Do you have a family member who is deployed somewh...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

Squash PEI needs players to teach

Starting in January, Squash PEI, through a new gov...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

Hope Air and Health PEI

Islanders requiring out-of-province medical servic...

License Your Music

Holland College evening course Holland College wil...

Holland College Graphic Design students’ art cards support United Way

Students from the Graphic Design program at Hollan...

Farmers Helping Farmers

The Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign 2016...

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series is set to resum...

Sleepers for QEH

The third annual Sleeper Drive, organized by UsedP...

Dance Workshop

Performers and instructors, Colton Curtis (Stratfo...

Stars for Life Holiday Cards

The Stars for Life Foundation presents this year’s...

6th Annual Art For Animals

The 6th annual Art For Animals Fundraiser will be...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Parkinson's Canada Singing Group

Parkinson Canada – PEI Chapter has a new singing g...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show

The fourth season of Gary’s Christmas sequenced li...

Playing with Choir

Playing with Choir (Kirstin Lund, Jill Chandler, a...

Christmas gift campaign

The White Cross Christmas gift campaign, a program...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Apply for Island Fringe Fest

Applications for the 6th edition of The Island Fri...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

Let Their Light Shine campaign

This year Hospice P.E.I. will be celebrating 22 ye...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Get your water meter installed

The City of Charlottetown’s Residential Water Mete...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

Chase the Ace

Charlottetown Royal Canadian Legion and Crossroads...

Charlottetown Legion Choir

Love to sing in a mixed choral group or would like...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Garden Club of PEI

The Garden Club of PEI have their monthly meetings...

Pottery in the Park

The winter session of pottery classes at the PEI P...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Free Sobeys Nutrition Classes

5 Secrets to Better Blood Sugars class will be hel...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Learn how to speak in...

Details
December 2016
Profile: Margot Rejskind

by Jane Ledwell

Margot Rejskind (photo: Buzz)There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having things happen,” says choral conductor Margot Rejskind. “It’s like magic.

“And,” she adds with a gleam in her eye, “the being in charge thing is fun.” The magic is “to take ten regular or mediocre voices and, relatively shortly, bring it into something extraordinary.”

With multiple degrees in choral conducting, Margot leads the venerable Summerside Community Choir. As a “birthday present for her husband,” she recently began Forte Men’s Choir, which began small enough that the men referred to jokingly it as a “covert operation.” She has also been engaged as founding conductor of the new Tapestries Community Choir, housed at the Baha’i Centre, a “pan-religious” choir “to speak to all the communities on the Island.”

Margot is passionate about the transformative effects of singing together. “Singing is a direct way of speaking to one another,” she says. “It’s such a fundamental human activity. We sing when we’re happy. We sing when we mourn. We sing when we protest, when we celebrate, when we put our children to sleep. We get to embody it—quite literally—and anyone can do it.”

Singing in choirs comes from “a thirst for unity and for community,” she says. “Since we started, it has been feeling more and more appropriate to make beautiful art together as a group.” To Margot, it also needs to be fun. “I like rehearsals to be fun—it’s what I do for a living, so we might as well laugh!”

Margot measures her time in Christmas seasons, the greatest season of singing together in our culture, and this Christmas will be her fourth on PEI.

A few years past, Margot and her family were living in Toronto, where she was on faculty at the Royal Conservatory of Music. “My family had a couple of rough years,” she says. “We were considering what we were doing and why—and we decided we didn’t want to live that way. We wanted to live in a community where we could be more in touch with the community around us, and where we could be home for supper.” Margot’s mother moved to PEI with the family.

Margot has not been disappointed with her move, and in addition to working with choirs, she teaches musicians at UPEI and trains singers in her private studio. “I’m part of building the future Island music community,” she says with great happiness.

“There’s a real musicality on the Island that boggles the mind,” she says. And Islanders, she adds with a smile, “love to find beautiful things and show them off—so there’s a real openness to choirs.”

She says, “I love doing things with really accomplished singers—but there is real power in community singing that I wouldn’t want to give up.”

In the wake of the U.S. election, Margot reminded me, “Raising your voice with other people gives you belonging through building community. You can see that throughout human history.

“We are cutting off their voices when we tell people to leave singing to people who are better at it than others. Singing is a basic human need.” And if choral singing is not for you, she says, “It’s never a loss to be exposed to music, because you can go out and appreciate it. We need audiences, too. We always enjoy our rehearsals, but we love to share music with people too, to make them feel what a composer wanted them to feel—maybe 500 or 600 years ago. That’s an extraordinary bond with someone across time.”

Margot is passionate about the power of music. “Singing together changes your spirit. It changes who we are as people and as a community. What do have if we don’t have each other?” To Margot Rejskind, singing is a way of moving past fear of otherness, and singing together is a form of organizing. “We need to start singing. They can’t tear gas you when you are singing. We own a community through common songs. It’s a big part of keeping people buoyant.

Events Calendar

Last month December 2016 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31
National Music
Avance Learning Centre

Some Upcoming Events

Ark art exhibit

“Living lightly on the earth” explores Building the Ark for PEI, 1974–76 Until April 30
Confed [ ... ]

Mid-Sentence

New creations from Rachel Beach Until April 30
Confederation Centre Art Gallery New York-based Cana [ ... ]

Art Exhibit: Creatures of the Night by A...

Until January 2
Gallery @ The Guild You may have seen some of Ashley Anne Clark’s work popping up  [ ... ]

Nimbus Publishing
Pendergast & Co.

Recent News & Articles

Concerted efforts

Profile: Morgan Saulnier by Jane Ledwell I’m not sure I considered anything else, ever,” Morga [ ... ]

HC Music Performance Program welcomes Mu...

Holland College’s Music Performance program, part of the School of Performing Arts, is playing hos [ ... ]

Confederation Centre Casting for ‘Green ...

Confederation Centre has announced that three plum roles are up for grabs at The 2017 Charlottetown  [ ... ]

National Music
Hot Shots Lounge
The Guild