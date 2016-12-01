Buzz Noticeboard

Curated by Judy Gaudet
Tableau
Chandelier patterns on the panes
You turn your ear to hear the drafts
Snow drifts hide their cursive lines,
endless dunes of snow in the field
They’re holding their breath,
a hardened heart that won’t soften till spring
Then it cracks like a season, like an estuary
freeing its floes, a reason for vanity
and a promise of something new
something unseen. You can see it
through the pane, through the eye slits left
by the heat in your fingers
—Mark Sampson from Weathervane, Palimpsest Press, 2016
Island poet and avid poetry reader Judy Gaudet selects a poem by a PEI poet each month.
Judy's latest book is Conversation with Crows (Oberon, 2014)