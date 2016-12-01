Buzz Noticeboard

Curated by Judy Gaudet

Tableau

Chandelier patterns on the panes

You turn your ear to hear the drafts

Snow drifts hide their cursive lines,

endless dunes of snow in the field

They’re holding their breath,

a hardened heart that won’t soften till spring

Then it cracks like a season, like an estuary

freeing its floes, a reason for vanity

and a promise of something new

something unseen. You can see it

through the pane, through the eye slits left

by the heat in your fingers

—Mark Sampson from Weathervane, Palimpsest Press, 2016

Island poet and avid poetry reader Judy Gaudet selects a poem by a PEI poet each month.

Judy's latest book is Conversation with Crows (Oberon, 2014)