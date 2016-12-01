Buzz Noticeboard

Curated by Judy Gaudet
This is how I connect to you
all lissom-like the elm trees bend
seawind lifts and scents my hair
my tongue flattens, no a, e, i, or u
to round to words, to keep earth-bound
I soar blue-black, wings wide
take pleasure in the lemon-streaked sky
there are shapes in evening’s clouds
cat morphs into wolf, dog-bear, whale
a moment comes and passes, a word
bitter-sweet – and twilight is here
we sigh sing-song under the bright weight
of moon, the graceful pines, and the sea
—Yvette Doucette, from In A Burst of Yellow Blossoms, Saturday Morning Chapbooks, 2014
Island poet and avid poetry reader Judy Gaudet selects a poem by a PEI poet each month.