Buzz Noticeboard

Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle

The Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle mee...

Syrian life and culture presentation

Join Dima Mreash, a recent immigrant from Syria to...

Queens County Music Festival

The Queens County Music Festival will be held Apri...

Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea & Awards

The Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea will recognize...

Walk in Silence for Victims of Family Violence

The annual Walk in Silence for Victims of Family V...

Seedy Saturday

Seedy Saturday takes place March 4 at the Montague...

Film screening: The Real Thing: Coca, Democracy and Rebellion in Bolivia

As part of International Development Week (Februar...

Call for submissions: 2017 PARC Playwright's Colony

Playwrights Atlantic Resource Centre (PARC) will b...

Clyde River Lectures

The 5th Annual Clyde River Lectures hosted by...

Health literacy workshops

Health information sessions will be offered at Mar...

Painting workshop

Artist Sandi Komst is offering an acrylic workshop...

2017 Winter Active Campaign

The Charlottetown Parks and Recreation Department...

Women's improv

WITTY Mama is offering two 12-week class options t...

Energy efficient home design

Building homes that are environmentally sound and...

Parks and Recreation Winter Programs

The City of Charlottetown’s Parks and Recreation D...

Call for Hall applications

The PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls is currentl...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Workshop: How to use your telescope

Do you have a telescope at home that you’re not re...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm March...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

PEI Aboriginal Business Mixer

Are you an Aboriginal business person? Are you int...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Charlottetown Toastmasters Breakfast Club

Toastmasters are a nonprofit educational worldwide...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

Stanhope Historical Society

The Stanhope Historical Society's Heritage meeting...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

PEI Genealogical Society

The PEI Genealogical Society will meet February 25...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Want to improve your c...

January 2017
Storytelling

When I think of culture, I think of what I do each and every day I am performing, presenting or sharing the stories of the Mi’kmaq people from long ago. Back in 2010 I had to write eight poems from very old legends. To do this I read and visited elders in our community and I found so many wonderful legends that would work. I needed ones that had meaning and could be transferable for people now. I ended up with eight powerful stories and I turned them into poems with a rhythm and a flow that brought back the feeling of the storytellers from way back when. Since then I have gathered and shared many more stories, and by sharing them, I am sharing our culture and our history.

The Mi’kmaq people did not have a written language, we kept our history alive with stories, and the keepers of the culture were the storytellers. On the cold dark nights of winter, when the families separated for the winter, they would gather by the fire to stay warm, and what they would do is tell stories. Stories that told people to be good each other, to believe in yourself, respect and care for mother nature, and many of the stories held clues to the past and how we made sense of the world around us.

When I go out to do a presentation to young people, I tell them one of the first stories I ever heard, and that is that long ago, everyone in the community was given a gift. Many spent time with elders, fasting, or looking at their dreams to figure out their gift they could share. Everyone felt important and had their place in their community. My gift is to tell stories, and someday soon, every little child will find out what their gift is. It is important for them to know they will have a place in their community to share their gifts.

There is a story of Glooscap who came to help the Mi’kmaq people during a terrible winter. They were cold and hungry and many had died. Glooscap came to fight winter to save his people but he was not strong enough and was put into a deep sleep of frost and snow. His messengers, the loons, came and woke him and he traveled far to the south, where he found a beautiful maiden and she returned to the land of winter with Glooscap and helped him defeat winter. Her name was Summer, and she agreed to come back every year to give the Mi’kmaq people a chance to hunt and gain strength again. Never again has there been a winter so cold, so long and so cruel to our Mi’kmaq people since Glooscap and Summer defeated winter. 

I share this story because now it is cold, bitter cold, and this gives me hope that someday soon, the warm summer winds will come back, and warm our hearts.

I am a storyteller, I keep my culture and my history alive by sharing these stories with our youth. It will not be lost or forgotten in my generation, and every story starts with “Long, long ago…”

—Julie Pellissier-Lush is an actress, bestselling author of My Mi’kmaq Mother, and storyteller. She writes and acts to preserve the history and culture of the Mi’kmaq for future generations. It is her hope that more people have the opportunity to learn about the rich Mi’kmaq history. Julie lives in PEI with her husband Rick, her five children, and her granddaughter.

Eptek Lunch Time Film Series

Thursdays
Eptek Centre The Friends of Eptek will resume their Lunch Time Film series on Thursday, Ja [ ... ]

Highland Pub Night

January 20
College of Piping The College of Piping and Celtic Performing Arts of Canada will host a  [ ... ]

The next wave

Exhibit by Alexis Bulman, Andrew Cairns, Monica Lacey and Alexandra O’Sullivan January 28 (Openin [ ... ]

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

