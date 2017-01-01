Buzz Noticeboard

Storytelling

When I think of culture, I think of what I do each and every day I am performing, presenting or sharing the stories of the Mi’kmaq people from long ago. Back in 2010 I had to write eight poems from very old legends. To do this I read and visited elders in our community and I found so many wonderful legends that would work. I needed ones that had meaning and could be transferable for people now. I ended up with eight powerful stories and I turned them into poems with a rhythm and a flow that brought back the feeling of the storytellers from way back when. Since then I have gathered and shared many more stories, and by sharing them, I am sharing our culture and our history.

The Mi’kmaq people did not have a written language, we kept our history alive with stories, and the keepers of the culture were the storytellers. On the cold dark nights of winter, when the families separated for the winter, they would gather by the fire to stay warm, and what they would do is tell stories. Stories that told people to be good each other, to believe in yourself, respect and care for mother nature, and many of the stories held clues to the past and how we made sense of the world around us.

When I go out to do a presentation to young people, I tell them one of the first stories I ever heard, and that is that long ago, everyone in the community was given a gift. Many spent time with elders, fasting, or looking at their dreams to figure out their gift they could share. Everyone felt important and had their place in their community. My gift is to tell stories, and someday soon, every little child will find out what their gift is. It is important for them to know they will have a place in their community to share their gifts.

There is a story of Glooscap who came to help the Mi’kmaq people during a terrible winter. They were cold and hungry and many had died. Glooscap came to fight winter to save his people but he was not strong enough and was put into a deep sleep of frost and snow. His messengers, the loons, came and woke him and he traveled far to the south, where he found a beautiful maiden and she returned to the land of winter with Glooscap and helped him defeat winter. Her name was Summer, and she agreed to come back every year to give the Mi’kmaq people a chance to hunt and gain strength again. Never again has there been a winter so cold, so long and so cruel to our Mi’kmaq people since Glooscap and Summer defeated winter.

I share this story because now it is cold, bitter cold, and this gives me hope that someday soon, the warm summer winds will come back, and warm our hearts.

I am a storyteller, I keep my culture and my history alive by sharing these stories with our youth. It will not be lost or forgotten in my generation, and every story starts with “Long, long ago…”

—Julie Pellissier-Lush is an actress, bestselling author of My Mi’kmaq Mother, and storyteller. She writes and acts to preserve the history and culture of the Mi’kmaq for future generations. It is her hope that more people have the opportunity to learn about the rich Mi’kmaq history. Julie lives in PEI with her husband Rick, her five children, and her granddaughter.