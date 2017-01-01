Buzz Noticeboard

Winners of photo contest

The City of Charlottetown, in partnership with Discover Charlottetown has announced the winners of the Picture Charlottetown Photo Contest. The public was invited to submit photos of Charlottetown between July 4 to October 31. Photographer Brian McInnis, Beth Hoar of Green Thumb Photography, and Holland College Photography and Digital Imaging Instructor Alex Murchison judged the photos based on originality, creativity, technical quality, composition, overall impact and artistic merit.

The Top 10 photos were featured in an exhibit at City Hall from November 28 to December 1 and the public was invited to vote for their favourite. In total, the City received more than 350 submissions. Photo submissions were divided into two categories; youth (17 years of age and under) and adult (18 years and older). Once the winners were chosen in the overall categories, the remaining photos were categorized into the following subjects: Flora and Fauna; Scenes; People and Places.

The winners are as follows:

Grand Prize (adult category): Alana Sprague—$750 cash, 1-night accommodation at The Holman Grand Hotel, 2 tickets to a 2017 performance at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Second Place (adult category): Jordi Segers—$100 cash, $100 gift card for Ellen’s Creek Gallery and jewelry from Swoon Creations.

Honourable Mention (adult category): Iain Macleod—$50 gift card and jewelry from Swoon Creations.

Grand Prize (youth category): Nicole Yard—$250 cash, Cow’s Ultimate Kids’ Prize Package, 4 Harbour Hippo Passes and 4 theatre tickets from The Guild for Anne & Gilbert - The Musical.

Second Place (youth category): Julie Daniels—$100 Owl’s Hollow gift card, and tickets to an Island Storm game.

People’s Choice Award: Kara Mackenzie—$100 Downtown Charlottetown Dollars from DCI’s Downtown Dollars Program

Honourable Mention (youth category): Nate Walsh—$50 gift card

Honourable Mention (Flora and Fauna): Matthew Beardsley—$25 gift card

Honourable Mention (Scenes): Mark McCaffrey—$25 gift card

Honourable Mention (People): Michele Benoit Guignard—$25 gift card

Honourable Mention (Places): Kara MacKenzie—$25 gift card

To view the winning photographs visit www.facebook.com/CityofCharlottetown.