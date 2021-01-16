Buzz Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle

The Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle mee...

Syrian life and culture presentation

Join Dima Mreash, a recent immigrant from Syria to...

Queens County Music Festival

The Queens County Music Festival will be held Apri...

Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea & Awards

The Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea will recognize...

Walk in Silence for Victims of Family Violence

The annual Walk in Silence for Victims of Family V...

Seedy Saturday

Seedy Saturday takes place March 4 at the Montague...

Film screening: The Real Thing: Coca, Democracy and Rebellion in Bolivia

As part of International Development Week (Februar...

Call for submissions: 2017 PARC Playwright's Colony

Playwrights Atlantic Resource Centre (PARC) will b...

Clyde River Lectures

The 5th Annual Clyde River Lectures hosted by...

Health literacy workshops

Health information sessions will be offered at Mar...

Painting workshop

Artist Sandi Komst is offering an acrylic workshop...

2017 Winter Active Campaign

The Charlottetown Parks and Recreation Department...

Women's improv

WITTY Mama is offering two 12-week class options t...

Energy efficient home design

Building homes that are environmentally sound and...

Parks and Recreation Winter Programs

The City of Charlottetown’s Parks and Recreation D...

Call for Hall applications

The PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls is currentl...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Workshop: How to use your telescope

Do you have a telescope at home that you’re not re...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm March...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

PEI Aboriginal Business Mixer

Are you an Aboriginal business person? Are you int...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Charlottetown Toastmasters Breakfast Club

Toastmasters are a nonprofit educational worldwide...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

Stanhope Historical Society

The Stanhope Historical Society's Heritage meeting...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

PEI Genealogical Society

The PEI Genealogical Society will meet February 25...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Want to improve your c...

January 2017

The Cove Journal
by JoDee Samuelson

Artwork by JoDee SamuelsonBoats have been pulled up on land and we are faced with the reality of living on an island. Our one bridge keeps us supplied with all the necessities of life, but the waters of the Strait and the Gulf are no longer necessarily our friends. Of course, once the water freezes solidly we can skate on it, or in the olden days, drive a horse and sleigh to town on the frozen river with a load of hay to sell at the stables. One hundred years ago the church in the Cove was hauled on the ice in winter, by horses, up a river and along the Strait to its present location. We may never have enough ice—or knowledge—to do such a thing again.

The annual transformation of the Strait from liquid to solid is an unhurried process. On grey overcast days of December the dark foreboding waters reflect the somber mood of the sky. As temperatures drop and snow begins to collect and linger on the shore, tiny ice crystals form in the sea, turning sharp-edged waves into a heaving sweeping slow-moving mass of slush. Then one day for no reason at all, there is a solid layer of ice on the water—not thick ice from shore to shore—but real ice that covers the shoreline rocks with a treacherous slippery layer. There is a great silence as the sea is hushed. On a calm day the only sound to be heard at the shore is the cracking of ice as the tides shrug their massive shoulders and shift their burden up and down.

Now the shore creatures, the barnacles and whelks, the beach fleas and periwinkles, blue mussels and beachworms, must draw on their own resources and get through the months ahead as best they can. Some will survive, but many will perish. That will also hold true for creatures of land and sea like the crows and seagulls and foxes—for we often see fox tracks along the shore. Certainly there will no be riotous feasting as there is in summer.

Tucked in between periods of heavy weather, are sunny sparkling days when the water far out towards Nova Scotia glistens like a mirage and the world seems full of possibilities. Ten years ago one early January morning my friends and I were walking through the woods to have coffee at a picnic table near the shore. Before we spread out our repast on the table we peered over the edge of the cape…and there below us was a full-grown harp seal snoozing on a snow-covered sandstone ledge. “It’s a selkie!” Mari exclaimed. The seal’s presence did seem mythological, significant, memorable, magical. We watched it in respectful silence before retreating to our coffee and conversation. When we left to go home, the seal was gone; but the enchantment lingered.

May we be visited with magic, and ice and snow and friendship and coffee, all winter long.

