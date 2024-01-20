Buzz Noticeboard

Girl Guides of Canada making mental health top priority

Girl Guides of Canada (GGC) is making the mental health of young girls a top priority. This month, GGC is launching Mighty Minds, a new national program created in collaboration with experts at The Psychology Foundation of Canada and Kids Help Phone focused on educating girls as young as five years old about mental health issues.

“Guiding has an important role to play in helping girls develop the skills that will take them far in life,” says Jill Zelmanovits, CEO, Girl Guides of Canada. “We know that many young girls struggle with mental health issues and that’s why we’ve developed Mighty Minds: to get girls talking about mental health so they feel confident to tackle any challenge that comes their way.”

Mighty Minds is the first program of its kind in Canada. Through a series of engaging, interactive activities, over 70,000 girls will explore how to develop positive mental health, resiliency and how to understand stigma while practicing skills they can use to cope with daily challenges. Programming is designed for all Guiding members age 5–17 starting with Sparks right up to Rangers.

“I think every girl has had a moment in time where they haven't been okay mentally, including me. Mental health is something that affects everyone, but it can be combated if we all come together and share our stories,” says Andrea, a member of the Girl Guides organization who participates in a Ranger unit based in Toronto.

Girl Guides Unite to Shine a Light on Mental Health

Through the light of thousands of candles, Girl Guides of Canada will Shine A Light on Mental Health during the month of January. Public candle-lighting ceremonies in dozens of communities across Canada will mark the launch of Mighty Minds, bring attention to mental health and celebrate the sisterhood of Guiding. A signature event will be held at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on January 21 with special guest, Cheryl Pounder, two-time Canadian Olympic Women’s Hockey Gold Medalist.

For more information on Mighty Minds, visit girlguides.ca. #MightyMindsGGC