Buzz Noticeboard

Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle

The Summerside Taletellers Storytelling Circle mee...

Syrian life and culture presentation

Join Dima Mreash, a recent immigrant from Syria to...

Queens County Music Festival

The Queens County Music Festival will be held Apri...

Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea & Awards

The Summerside Mayor's Heritage Tea will recognize...

Walk in Silence for Victims of Family Violence

The annual Walk in Silence for Victims of Family V...

Seedy Saturday

Seedy Saturday takes place March 4 at the Montague...

Film screening: The Real Thing: Coca, Democracy and Rebellion in Bolivia

As part of International Development Week (Februar...

Call for submissions: 2017 PARC Playwright's Colony

Playwrights Atlantic Resource Centre (PARC) will b...

Clyde River Lectures

The 5th Annual Clyde River Lectures hosted by...

Health literacy workshops

Health information sessions will be offered at Mar...

Painting workshop

Artist Sandi Komst is offering an acrylic workshop...

2017 Winter Active Campaign

The Charlottetown Parks and Recreation Department...

Women's improv

WITTY Mama is offering two 12-week class options t...

Energy efficient home design

Building homes that are environmentally sound and...

Parks and Recreation Winter Programs

The City of Charlottetown’s Parks and Recreation D...

Call for Hall applications

The PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls is currentl...

Order of PEI nominations

The Order of Prince Edward Island Advisory Council...

Text donations to United Way

The United Way of Prince Edward Island has launche...

Income Tax volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help file simple income t...

PEI Party Line

The PEI Party Line, a free telephone information s...

Workshop: How to use your telescope

Do you have a telescope at home that you’re not re...

Bowl for Kids Sake teams needed

With your support, Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI...

Building a Better Home

The City of Charlottetown and EfficiencyPEI invite...

Environmental Coalition AGM

The Environmental Coalition of PEI will hold its a...

Family Sundays at CCAG

From January to April, gather up the kids and head...

Saturday Art Classes at the Gallery

The winter session begins February 4 for Saturday...

Tapestries Community Choir

Tapestries Community Choir regular rehearsals are...

Writing Erotica

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop The PEI Writers’ Guild...

What makes a good mystery novel?

PEI Writers’ Guild workshop What makes for a good...

Student Entrepreneurship Award offered

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce...

International Development Week

International Development Week (IDW) is celebrated...

Free Parks passes

Parks Canada is providing free Discovery Passes in...

Coldest Night of the Year 2017

5th annual fundraising walk for Harvest HousePEI T...

Family Literacy Day

The PEI Public Library Service and the PEI Literac...

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000...

Some Neighbours: Episode 4 — The Seniors Awaken

The Miltonvale Community Players are back onstage...

Murder Mystery Night

There will be a Murder Mystery Night at 9 pm March...

Summerside Culture & Heritage Awards nominations deadline

Culture Summerside invites nominations for the ann...

2017 Festival of Wines

The 2017 Festival of Wines is scheduled for May 26...

Winter Woodlot tour & workshop

Hunter-Clyde Watershed Group, Wheatley River Impro...

Institute of Island Studies launches The Bartmann Project

Dr. Barry Bartmann was an undergraduate at Waterlo...

Institute of Island Studies web repository

If you missed any of the Institute of Island...

Your Girlfriends' Guide To Having A Baby

Informative evening for new and soon–to-be-moms Yo...

City of Charlottetown budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Ten...

Road to the Roar

Tickets are now available for the Road to the Roar...

SnowPass

The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass is a national program...

2017 Brain Injury Association calendar

The Brain Injury Association of Prince Edward Isla...

Canadian Songwriting Competition

The first annual Canadian Songwriting Competition...

Students—Why is PEI so great?

Canada will mark its 150th birthday in 2017 and to...

2017 Cox & Palmer Island Literary Awards Call for Submissions

The PEI Writers’ Guild invites submissions to the...

Great Blue Heron draw

Dave Broderick of Alberton has carved and painted...

Engage PEI

Through Engage PEI, Islanders are invited to apply...

Beaconsfield open for tours

Built in 1877, Beaconsfield was considered one of...

Healthy eating classes with Margaret Prouse

The Community of Miltonvale Park is hosting severa...

PEI Aboriginal Business Mixer

Are you an Aboriginal business person? Are you int...

Host The Dining Room

ACT is seeking one final house to host their produ...

Definitely Not The Symphony

Definitely Not The Symphony (DNTS) is a fun group...

TD Under-30 Tickets

TD Bank and Confederation Centre of the Arts have...

Square dance lessons

Canadian Olde Tyme square dance classes for beginn...

Bonshaw Young Players

Bonshaw Young Players is welcoming new members for...

Charlottetown Toastmasters Breakfast Club

Toastmasters are a nonprofit educational worldwide...

Watershed photography contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are spon...

Be a Big Brother/Big Sister

Make a difference with Big Brothers Big Sisters. P...

Stanhope Historical Society

The Stanhope Historical Society's Heritage meeting...

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denomina...

PEI Genealogical Society

The PEI Genealogical Society will meet February 25...

Be an In-School Mentor

Retired and looking for your next big adventure? S...

Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild

The Kindred Spirits Quilt Guild will meet on the t...

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third...

A Course in Miracles

Every Friday at 6 pm a group meets for an in depth...

Seniors Active Living Centre

Programs continue at Seniors Active Living Centre,...

Premiere Toastmasters Club

Communicate with Confidence Want to improve your c...

January 2017
Girl Guides of Canada making mental health top priority

Girl Guides of Canada (GGC) is making the mental health of young girls a top priority. This month, GGC is launching Mighty Minds, a new national program created in collaboration with experts at The Psychology Foundation of Canada and Kids Help Phone focused on educating girls as young as five years old about mental health issues.

“Guiding has an important role to play in helping girls develop the skills that will take them far in life,” says Jill Zelmanovits, CEO, Girl Guides of Canada. “We know that many young girls struggle with mental health issues and that’s why we’ve developed Mighty Minds: to get girls talking about mental health so they feel confident to tackle any challenge that comes their way.”

Mighty Minds is the first program of its kind in Canada. Through a series of engaging, interactive activities, over 70,000 girls will explore how to develop positive mental health, resiliency and how to understand stigma while practicing skills they can use to cope with daily challenges. Programming is designed for all Guiding members age 5–17 starting with Sparks right up to Rangers.

“I think every girl has had a moment in time where they haven't been okay mentally, including me. Mental health is something that affects everyone, but it can be combated if we all come together and share our stories,” says Andrea, a member of the Girl Guides organization who participates in a Ranger unit based in Toronto.

Girl Guides Unite to Shine a Light on Mental Health

Through the light of thousands of candles, Girl Guides of Canada will Shine A Light on Mental Health during the month of January. Public candle-lighting ceremonies in dozens of communities across Canada will mark the launch of Mighty Minds, bring attention to mental health and celebrate the sisterhood of Guiding. A signature event will be held at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on January 21 with special guest, Cheryl Pounder, two-time Canadian Olympic Women’s Hockey Gold Medalist.

For more information on Mighty Minds, visit girlguides.ca. #MightyMindsGGC

Tampopo

January 20–24
City Cinema 14A, sexual content, nudity, language may offend
Dir: Jûzô Itami, Japan [ ... ]

Charlottetown Jazz Ensemble

February 21
The Pourhouse The Charlottetown Jazz Ensemble will be making regular winter appearances  [ ... ]

Brett Kissel: Ice, Snow & 30 Below tour

February 3
Harbourfront Theatre JUNO and CCMA-Award winning country singer Brett Kissel will embark  [ ... ]

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

