From the Noticeboard

The Hillsborough River Association 2017 celebrations

The Hillsborough River Association with support from the Canadian Heritage Rivers’ Canada 150 Program will host events and activities during 2017 with the theme of “Around The Hillsborough.” These are to acknowledge and celebrate the history, heritage, culture, recreational value and natural history of the Hillsborough River. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the designation of the Hillsborough as PEI’s first Canadian Heritage River.

Events and activities being planned will celebrate places on or around the Hillborough include tours, talks and presentations, hikes, cycling, boating/canoeing/kayaking, river cleanup, and small festivals such as the smelt festival. Franklyn Pigot’s historic book A History of Mount Stewart, which has been out of print for many years, will be reprinted and a series of maps noting the history, heritage and culture of the Hillsborough will be developed.

These events and activities are intended for people of all ages, abilities and interests. Events will be accessible to all and most will be free thanks to funding from the Canadian Heritage Rivers’ Canada 150 program as well as the support and partnerships with governments and community organizations.

The first scheduled events are two snowshoeing outings in Mt. Stewart on Pigot’s Trail on February 11 (stormdate February 18) and March 11 (stormdate March 18). Participants will gather at Mt. Stewart (place TBA) at 12:30 pm each day for refreshments, fitting of snow shoes, basic instructions, a brief snowshoeing clinic for those new to snowshoeing and a briefing on the history of the Pigot Trail and trails in the area. Tour leaders will assist with bird and winter plant identification during the approximately two hour field trip. If you do not have your own snowshoes, there will be pairs available for use. To assist in planning for refreshments, space and provision of sufficient snowshoes for those who wish to attend, register by contacting Angela at email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 218 2594 or Dan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 393 4385.

Eastern Region Sport and Recreation Council, Mr. Jacob Smith and Community of Mt. Stewart support this project.

For information on, to discuss or contribute to the Hillsborough River Association’s Canadian Heritage Rivers' Canada 150 celebrations or related activities contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or see Facebook site at HRA-Watershed-Management. For information contact Dan McAskill, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 393 4385, Angela Douglas, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 218 2594, or Phil Arbing, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 628 1813.