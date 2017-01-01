From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
February 2017
Events celebrate Black history, culture and community

Scott Parsons will bring his band to the celebrations of Black Heritage Month (photo: pixbylorne)Black Heritage Month is upon us. It is a time to celebrate Black history, culture, and acknowledge the diverse community that exists in PEI. There are many things planned for the month and a lot of partnering with other groups in PEI. There will be music by Scott Parsons and his band at the library, “Rants and Raves” at UPEI, a panel on privilege and equity, bead-making activities at the library for kids and teens, and an event with Upstreet Craft Brewing. There are many events going on to teach you a bit more of Island Black history and to celebrate Black culture. 

Please check The Buzz online (buzzon.com) for the dates and times of each event, or check the Black Cultural Society’s Facebook page or the PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada’s website

For more information contact the Black Cultural Society at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Everyone is welcome.

