From the Noticeboard

The City of Charlottetown has donated $2000 to help support the Wild Child programs in PEI. “The Wild Child programs are an opportunity for children to connect with nature, which will hopefully lead them to appreciate the natural world, and want to work to protect it” says Gehrels, “this donation from the City of Charlottetown will ensure that we can continue these programs here in PEI.”

The Wild Child nature immersion program includes visiting childcare centres and bringing the kids outside to natural green spaces. The Sierra Club is hoping to expand the Wild Child programs to also include a forest school in the spring and summer. To learn more about the Wild Child Programs, or to donate, contact Hannah Gehrels at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 940-2263.