From the Noticeboard

February 2017
Summerside hobbyist creates working replicas

Way Up West
by Jan Cox

Don Perry (photo: Jan Cox)There is nothing miniature about Don Perry’s talent. Working from a small two-bedroom apartment in Summerside, Don is surrounded by his toys. But don’t think dolls and toy cars, think, made to scale aircraft carriers, tractor trailers, submarines, boats, airplanes, tanks, trains, destroyers and tow trucks.  

Don began making toys at the tender age of seven. He’s known as “model boat man.” “My hobby has become my obsession,” he confesses. “Each new project is a challenge for me and I want to take my ideas one step further, every time.”

He comes from an electronic background and the pieces he builds have moving, working parts, including a Chevy “Top Kick” tow truck, complete with flashing lights, to-scale tool box with tools, the jaws of life, winch—it has it all and everything is functional. Don sees each piece as a milestone in his creative evolution.

His biggest supporter, fan and wife of 25 years Alice, quietly watches him. “This is my hobby, just watching—after all there’s no more room in the apartment anyway,” she laughs.

Don’s work also consists of a six inch electric guitar and matching complete drum set—just for fun.

While Don is driven by his own electronic and visionary genius, he has built custom pieces. He once built an aircraft carrier that was meant to be a static model. “I studied it for a long time and then added parts so you could use a remote control,” he said. He doesn’t measure, he depends on his keen eye and works while sitting on the floor of his crowded living room. “This way, if I drop a piece, I’m already on the floor,” Don says smiling.

His latest undertaking is working with metal. He has been asked to build a replica of the first car on Prince Edward Island dating back to 1867. He has to figure out how to build a steam engine to scale, that’s his biggest challenge. The parts are ordered, he’s anxious to get started.

Visit this amazing man at his facebook site: scratch built rc or text Don at 902-439-9342. You will soon realize he is more than ready to build another milestone.

