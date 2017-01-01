From the Noticeboard

The Cove Journal

by JoDee Samuelson

I was born in February. It must have been a few years ago, for when my mother went into labor she was transported to the hospital in a horse-drawn box sleigh complete with a little coal-burning stove. Mother was a city girl who married a Swedish Baptist minister and was somewhat reluctantly transplanted to a tiny parsonage in rural Saskatchewan. I often wonder how she managed without electricity, running water, indoor toilet, or next-door neighbors.

At that time things were much the same on Prince Edward Island. Roads were snow-covered, and winter was a closed-in season when folks never ventured very far from home. It was a time when horses were members of the family, when socks were darned and farm journals studied, and fun and fudge were homemade.

In this present century our lives are brimming over with conveniences and entertainments. The roads are open, and trips to town involve horseless carriages with studded tires, windshield wipers and heated seats. Yet winter remains a private inward-turning affair. As in days of yore, we wear long underwear to supplement the standard winter layers of jacket, boots, mittens, toque and scarf, and we cherish our ice scrapers, variously shaped snow shovels, toboggans, snowshoes, skis, skates, slim-lined pocket flasks.

We still come home to kitchens where pots of soup bubble on the back burner, bread rises in a warm corner, and wet socks and mittens dry on sturdy wooden clothes racks. Indoor activities take up most of our time, and half-finished jigsaw puzzles of valleys in Spain or quaint English cottages take up most of the kitchen table. Good books rest on every horizontal surface—how sorry we are when they’re done! We devour movies by the dozen. Spend hours on the phone. Make vague internet searches for exotic travel destinations. Eat baked apples. Knit. Make quilts. Feed the birds. Watch the sky.

Children come to call. They dig madly into the toybox, scrape designs on window ice, jump on the couch. Restless, full of riotous laughter and undirected energy. Outdoors they go to excavate holes in drifts, slide down anything that can be slid down, make snow angels and admire their boot tracks, before staggering in with red cheeks, runny noses and icy toes and huge appetites.

Has anything changed in winter since our ancestors made their way to these shores? Not so much. Women continue to fall in love with Swedish Baptist ministers and find themselves transplanted from city to country, and babies persist in being born inconveniently in the middle of winter. We may have central heating and toaster ovens, dish washers and food processors, Netflix and Facebook, but we still have to confront these long nights and short days. We have to get along with one another.

We invite some friends over for supper. Take out our violins and play a few tunes. Make some popcorn the old-fashioned way, by shaking the popper. Talk. Dream. Sleep. And so we pass our winter hours.