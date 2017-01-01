From the Noticeboard

Michael and Chastity Smith Dinner

February 3

Chef Michael and Chastity Smith will play host to the Confederation Centre’s annual fundraiser, and this year’s event is something completely different—a riotous dinner party at The Mack in Charlottetown. This intimate and interactive soiree will be held February 3 at the Centre’s cabaret theatre, meaning tickets are limited. The annual fundraiser for arts education programs at the Centre has manifested in recent years as a black tie dinner or benefit concert and promises to be something fresh and exciting for 2017. Enjoy food, live music, glamourous and fun attire, engaging activities related to the dinner, and a transformation of this well-known Island theatre. Tickets for Chef Michael and Chastity’s Dinner Party will be available in January. Contact Michelle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve.

Piatto pizzeria & enoteca

February 8

A wine tasting event takes place at Piatto pizzeria & enoteca on February 8. Piatto is located at 45 Queen St, Charlottetown. 892-0909

Love Changes Everything

February 10 & 11

Love Changes Everything—A dinner cabaret takes place at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown on February 10 and 11. 652 2053

Valentine Coffee Party

February 11

Bring your friends out for a Valentine Coffee Party on February 11 from 9:30 am until noon at Spring Park United Church, Trafalgar St, Charlottetown (stormdate Feb 18). Don’t forget to check out the “New to You” jewellery table. Tickets are available from all UCW members or by calling Lana at 569-4231. Get in the spirit and wear red!

Valentine’s Tea & Bazaar

February 11

The Mount Continuing Care Community will hold a Valentine’s Tea & Bazaar February 11, 1:30–3:00 pm in the Dining Room (Lower Level). Come wearing a Fancy Hat and your name will be entered in for a prize. The Mount is at 141 Mt Edward Road, Charlottetown. 370-5702

Valentine's Supper at Milton Community Hall

February 14

Bring your sweetie or a group of friends to the Valentine's Supper at Milton Community Hall on February 14 from 6:30–8:30 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance by February 10. The roast beef supper will include soup, salad and cheesecake. Visit www.miltoncommunityhall.ca or call 902-566-3154 for more information. Milton Community Hall is located at 7 New Glasgow Road, Route 224, North Milton.

Sweetheart Dinner for Anderson House

February 18

The 5th Annual Sweetheart Dinner for Anderson House will be held on February 18 from 6:30–9:30 pm at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino, Charlottetown. Wrapping up Family Violence Prevention Week (Feb 14–20), this event celebrates relationships: partners, family, friends, co-workers and community. The evening features a gourmet 3-course buffet dinner, simulcast horse racing and “Lucky You!” draws for packages including a trip for 2 from WestJet. Tickets are $60 each (the cost to shelter a woman or child for one night at Anderson House) and include a $25 tax receipt. All proceeds benefit Anderson House, an emergency shelter for women and children who are in need of safety because of violence in their lives. For tickets contact Dara at 214-4474 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Red Shores Race Track and Casino is at 21 Exhibition Drive, Charlottetown.

Festival of Wines

May 26 & 27

Sample over 250 varieties of new and limited quantity wines and food pairings at PEI’s spring wine tasting event. The featured country this year will be the United States. Tickets are on sale now at www.peiwinefest.com. The Festival takes place at Eastlink Centre, 46 Kensington Road, Charlottetown, on May 26 and 27 with tastings at 7 pm. 902-370-3397