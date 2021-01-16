Buzz Noticeboard

I’m Dining Out Here

by Andrew Sprague

The first time I had the Shish Taouk at Cedar’s Eatery I was about 23 years old and still soaking wet behind the ears in terms of food knowledge. I had recently dropped out of school and I was working as a waiter at Pat and Willy’s. I had more money than I knew what to do with and I spent a lot of it eating restaurant food. I also spent a lot of time at Baba’s Lounge and to a slightly lesser extent, Cedar’s Eatery. For a long time meals like Shish Taouk were both out of my price range and, outside my depth of knowledge. Looking back, it seems silly, but in those days Lebanese food was still exotic and frankly a bit intimidating for a meat and potatoes Island boy like me. Then one day with a pocket full of cash and a growing sense of curiosity I ordered the Shish; two skewers of specially seasoned chicken breast on a bed of Lebanese rice with a house salad, Maroun’s Garlic Sauce™, and pita bread. It was, at that moment, the single best restaurant meal I’d ever eaten and it would stand for a long time as my favourite restaurant meal on the Island.

I think everybody has one; that one meal available at a restaurant in their town that stands as either their go-to meal, or the one meal they save for a special occasion because it’s their favourite.

For my wife Jinny, the Butter Chicken at Papa Joe’s adorns the mantle, and has for some time now. Papa Joe’s is the first restaurant she suggests better than half the time, and almost every time we go, she spends two or three minutes feigning interest in the menu, before setting it down and saying something like “Oh, I knew what I was going to get this afternoon before we decided to come here.” She can’t get enough of the stuff. Before the Butter Chicken it was Emily Well’s Pho at wherever Emily Wells was working, which for the better part of those years was The Dunes in Brackley Beach. I remember many a cold February afternoon where Jinny would lament the end of the season and complain about the distinct lack of Pho, and Emily Wells. Jinny also had a short obsession with the Ravioli Della Duchessa di Parma at Sirenella Ristorante. Gone too soon.

I’ve had other favourites over the years as well. For a long time it was the Chicken Korma at Churchill Arms in Charlottetown, the only authentic British Curry on the Island. It would not surprise me if this was, and still is a popular choice among Islanders for best restaurant meal. Two for one curry nights at the Churchill can see long waits for tables. When I was a kid it was chicken fingers and fries and I didn’t care where. These days my favourite meal in all the land is the Pot Roast at Papa Joe’s. It’s not an easy choice, and if I were writing this column tomorrow I might choose differently. But I love the Pot Roast. It’s served in a red wine reduction with seasonal vegetables and whipped potatoes. It’s the perfect home food, it’s a big meal, and it’s absolutely delicious.

It’s never easy to pick your favourite song or movie and I suppose your favourite meal might be just as difficult to single out. But give it a try, send me an email, and maybe I’ll write about it. I might even ask you to tell me why and drop your name into the column. What’s your favourite? Can you even decide?

What is your favourite Island restaurant meal?

Andrew really does want to know. And why you think so. If you have adequately whet his appetite, he’ll take up the challenge, try your recommendation for himself, and make it the subject of one of his next columns. Go for it, this could be fun—Editor

