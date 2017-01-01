From the Noticeboard

Buzz foodies tells this writer where to go

#TryThisAndrew

by Andrew Sprague

I didn’t even like it at first.” Ryan Abdallah was about fourteen years old when he had his first bite of his father’s newly created chicken shawarma. He was the only one, family, staff and all, who didn’t like it.

“It was the warm pickles. Who eats warm pickles? I didn’t like it and I told dad as much.”

It was 1996. Maroun Abdallah and his wife Nawal had just torn down Cedar’s Eatery and rebuilt after being in business for twenty years. They were trying out a few new menu items, and Maroun was particularly excited about his shawarma. His son…not so much, but he’d come around. Twenty-one years later it is the undisputed, undefeated, unrelenting favourite menu item on Prince Edward Island and it shows no signs of yielding its throne.

In a completely unscientific facebook poll, the chicken shawarma at Cedar’s led the pack by a significant margin. My group of friends is fairly Charlottetown centric to begin with. I also spent a lot of time in the building over the years. Put those together and Cedar’s bias begins to form. I freely admit it, but I also do not hesitate to say that the chicken shawarma is worthy of the praise it received.

I remember hearing a story once about a guy in Murray River taking a hankering for a shawarma and ordering a cab to deliver it. I couldn’t get Ryan to confirm.

“I haven’t heard that one, but I remember two times where people took shawarmas to friends living off-Island. One was to Toronto by plane, and one was to Halifax by car.”

While he doesn’t guarantee quality once a shawarma leaves the province, he does have an idea why his father’s shawarma is so widely appreciated.

“Most other shawarmas use chicken off a spit, and that leaves it kind of dry. We marinate our chicken and make it to order, so it’s freshly cooked and still moist. Then there’s the sauce.”

Oh the Cedar’s shawarma sauce. It is delicious, isn’t it? It’s savoury. It’s tangy. It’s spicy. The garlic hits you like a slap on the tongue. It’s the first and last thing you taste. I think the only more tightly guarded secret in the restaurant business is the Colonel’s secret blend of eleven herbs and spices. It’s something Ryan obsesses about.

“I went to Toronto for a few days and the sauce was bugging me the whole time I was there. It wasn’t quite right, and I knew it when I left. I was so glad to get back and fix it. It’s the signature. It has to be just right.”

Ryan takes this very seriously. He took over Cedar’s from his father about seven years ago and inherited the recipes. I’ve heard rumours they were handed over in some sort of secret ceremony with robes and chants. He says I wouldn’t believe the amount of chicken he goes through in a week, and the shawarma is big reason why. Ryan figures it accounts for about 20 percent of his food business. I believe him.

While we talk, we split a shawarma. We chat a bit about old times, and the future. He’s made some changes since taking over. The renovation to the bar has been huge for the business, but the foundation is what keeps it strong. Cedar’s is busier than ever. He’s also taking a crack at retail with Maroun’s Garlic Paste. You should try it. It’s just like in the restaurant.

At one point Ryan puts down his half of the sandwich and says, almost to himself, “I forgot how good this was.”

I guess the warm pickles don’t bother him so much any more.

—What is your favourite Island restaurant meal? Post it online using #TryThisAndrew

