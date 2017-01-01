BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Family Violence Prevention Week

Prince Edward Island’s Family Violence Prevention Week is February 12 to 18. Islanders can get inv [ ... ]

Grief and Grieving support

A Grief and Grieving Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month at 7 pm at Provincial Palli [ ... ]

Details
February 2017

Submitted by Ann Thurlow

A sweet little spot has taken over the corner of an old building at Grafton and Pownal. 4Good Tea opened in July and sells, as you might guess, all manner of tea. It’s not a sit down tea shop but you can order a tea to go from the many canisters that line the wall or take some to brew at home. There’s all manner of green, white and black teas, yerba matte, herbal tea, fruit tea and more. Don’t know what you want? Explain to Alice what you like and she’ll help you choose. On our first visit, she directed us to Snow Chrysanthemum, which has a lovely backstory (the flowers only bloom for a short time each year), purported healthy properties and a soothing, flowery taste.

It’s a fun place to go, with its blue walls and old wood floors. The service is terrific and the tea is the real deal and delicious.

4Good Tea 155 Pownal (at Kent). Opens at noon. 

Events Calendar

Last month January 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31
Olde Dublin
Big Brothers Big Sisters

Some Upcoming Events

Bluegrass Fundraising Concert

February 26
Irish Cultural Centre A Bluegrass Fundraising Concert will be held February 26 from 2 to [ ... ]

The Dining Room

ACT presents a comedy of manners at various locations February 4 & 17–18
Haviland Club & C [ ... ]

The Exquisite Project

Group show curated by Monica Lacey February 1 (opening) to 27
Gallery @ The Guild The Exquisite Pro [ ... ]

Cedar's Eatery / Baba's Lounge
The Noodle House

Recent News & Articles

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

Holland College
Upstreet Craft Brewing
Piatto