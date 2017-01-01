From the Noticeboard

Submitted by Ann Thurlow

A sweet little spot has taken over the corner of an old building at Grafton and Pownal. 4Good Tea opened in July and sells, as you might guess, all manner of tea. It’s not a sit down tea shop but you can order a tea to go from the many canisters that line the wall or take some to brew at home. There’s all manner of green, white and black teas, yerba matte, herbal tea, fruit tea and more. Don’t know what you want? Explain to Alice what you like and she’ll help you choose. On our first visit, she directed us to Snow Chrysanthemum, which has a lovely backstory (the flowers only bloom for a short time each year), purported healthy properties and a soothing, flowery taste.

It’s a fun place to go, with its blue walls and old wood floors. The service is terrific and the tea is the real deal and delicious.

4Good Tea 155 Pownal (at Kent). Opens at noon.