From the Noticeboard

Sarah Forrester Wendt cooks fresh, local and balanced

Chow

by Ann Thurlow

When Sarah Forrester Wendt was a kid, she began cooking to get out of diaper duty. She was the oldest in a big family; everyone was expected to pitch in. It would be fun, and somewhat romantic, to say she fell in love with cooking right there. But it wouldn’t be true. She wanted to be a fashion designer.

Nonetheless, events have a way of shaping a life and that’s what happened to the woman who has become one of PEI’s most interesting chefs. Two things: her dad’s illness and subsequent devotion to macrobiotic food sparked an interest in that style of cooking. And, on a trip to Mexico, she found herself questioning the women she met about how they prepared food.

Before she knew it, she found herself at the Kushi Institute in Massachusetts. She wasn’t even committed at that point to a life in the kitchen. But she was interested in macrobiotic cooking and its emphasis on freshness and balance. And she picked this place to learn.

Here’s fate again. She married, she had a baby. She managed to keep up her studies at Kushi. Her husband’s studies took the quickly growing family to Italy, where she was introduced to the slow food movement. Without really meaning to, she was building up an impressive education.

But what to do with it? When her husband’s graduate studies took the family to New Haven, Connecticut she spent her time teaching Yale students how to cook and serving soup out her kitchen window. She combined everything she was doing—running a family and teaching cooking—and turned it into a blog called MacroMom. The family returned to PEI, she had a booth selling macrobiotic food at the Charlottetown Farmers’ Market.

A word about macrobiotics here—it will make the next part of the story seem slightly less incredible. Macrobiotics may once have been characterized by plain bowls of rice and abstemious slices of turnip. But the practice has grown to include many kinds of food—the stress is on fresh and local and balanced.

So when MacroMom found herself invited to work at the Inn at St. Peter’s, with its emphasis on fine dining and French cuisine, she said sure—why not. Under the direction of the head chef she spent her days learning and watching (and sometimes faking her way through) butchering techniques and food preparations she never imagined she’d be doing. When she found herself elbow deep in a wild caught halibut, she knew she had arrived.

She eventually became head chef at the Inn. But she never let go of her macrobiotic principles. She sent out plates that adhered to the principles of balance; she became a fierce advocate of only using local food.

She left the Inn after four years. But the principles she refined there have become something of a mission for her now. To wit: she has taken to stealthily distributing postcards with pictures of fresh local vegetables on the front and recipes on the back. She recently prepared a traditional Saudi meal for forty people using almost exclusively Island ingredients. She has become a member of the kitchen team at Kettle Black, where she is pushing to include as much local food as possible.

She’d like to take it further. She wants to prove that PEI doesn’t need to import things we can grow right here, right now. Her dream is to, some day, have a place where she can do all this. Where will it be and when? Keep your eyes open. Fate has, so far, moved this chef in amazing directions.