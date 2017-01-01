BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Institute of Island Studies web reposito...

If you missed any of the Institute of Island Studies lectures or public symposia, you can  [ ... ]

Walk in Silence for Victims of Family Vi...

The annual Walk in Silence for Victims of Family Violence in Charlottetown will be held February 15, [ ... ]

Details
February 2017

The Queens County Music Festival will be held April 24–May 6, 2017 at the Dr. Steel Recital Hall at UPEI, Park Royal United Church, and Queen Charlotte Intermediate School. Adjudicators for the festival are: Monica Zerbe, voice; Aury Murray, piano; Rowan Fitzgerald, instrumental; and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, strings. Participants are invited to register online at peikiwanismusicfestival.ca. All entry forms and festival information is available on their website. Deadline to enter is February 20, 2017.

The Queens County Music Festival is organized by volunteers and is funded by entry fees and public donations. Official receipts are issued for donations of $10 and over. If you would like make a donation of time and/or money, contact Kay Linkletter at 902-368-2348 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Events Calendar

Last month January 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31
Holland College
White Oak Cellars

Some Upcoming Events

The Shack Wacky Review

February 3 & 4
PEI Brewing Company Comedian Patrick Ledwell and musician Mark Haines present “ [ ... ]

Valentine’s at The Mack

Joey Kitson and Catherine O’Brien sing love songs  February 14
The Mack Join Joey Kitson and [ ... ]

PEI Writers’ Guild Open Mic Series

Lobie Daughton to read February 9
Receiver Coffee Co. Lobie Daughton will be the featured reader at [ ... ]

Feetopia Massage
White Oak Cellars

Recent News & Articles

Singing together

Profile: Margot Rejskind by Jane Ledwell There’s lots to be said for waving your arms and having [ ... ]

Salt Spring National Art Prize

2017 call for artist submissions offering $30,000 in awards  The Salt Spring National Art Priz [ ... ]

Centre 150

Confederation Centre of the Arts unveils 2017 projects Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlott [ ... ]

Feetopia Massage
Papa Joe's Restaurant
King's BBQ & Chinese Food