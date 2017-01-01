From the Noticeboard

The Queens County Music Festival will be held April 24–May 6, 2017 at the Dr. Steel Recital Hall at UPEI, Park Royal United Church, and Queen Charlotte Intermediate School. Adjudicators for the festival are: Monica Zerbe, voice; Aury Murray, piano; Rowan Fitzgerald, instrumental; and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, strings. Participants are invited to register online at peikiwanismusicfestival.ca. All entry forms and festival information is available on their website. Deadline to enter is February 20, 2017.

The Queens County Music Festival is organized by volunteers and is funded by entry fees and public donations. Official receipts are issued for donations of $10 and over. If you would like make a donation of time and/or money, contact Kay Linkletter at 902-368-2348 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .