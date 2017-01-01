Buzz Noticeboard

Music PEI, the music industry association for Prince Edward Island, announced the nominees for the 16th annual Music PEI Awards—the annual event that celebrates the creativity, accomplishments, and dedication of PEI artists and the PEI music industry. Each year, Music PEI hands out up to 30 awards to deserving artists and industry professionals.
Leading the nominees this year are Dylan Menzie and Paper Lions with eight nominations each. Tied for second with 6 nominations each are international artists Ten Strings and a Goat Skin and newcomers Nick Doneff and KINLEY who both lead the way for new artists with their debut recordings. They are followed with 3 nominations each by The Royal North, Jessica Gallant, SORREY, Atlantic String Machine and Fallback. The nominees for the 2017 Music PEI Awards are:
Album of the Year
Paper Lions - “Full Colour”
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - “Auprès du Poêle”
Dylan Menzie - “Adolescent Nature”
Sorrey - “Thick as Thieves”
KINLEY - “Letters Never Sent”
Country Recording of the Year
Ben Gallant - “Down The Road”
Jessica Gallant - “Jessica Gallant”
Old Stone Station - “Hostile, Heartbroken and Homesick”
Female Solo Recording of the Year
Jessica Gallant - “Jessica Gallant”
KINLEY - “Letters Never Sent”
Maxine MacLennan - “Pieces Of Me”
Group Recording of the Year
Andrew Waite & The Firm - “Burning Through The Night”
Atlantic String Machine - “Lost Time”
Paper Lions - “Full Colour”
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - “Auprès du Poêle”
The Royal North - “Alibi EP”
New Artist of the Year
Atlantic String Machine
Jessica Gallant
KINLEY
Nick Doneff
The Royal North
We The Rescued
Male Album of the Year
Element & Eric Broadbent - “Pogey Summer”
Ben Gallant - “Down The Road”
Dylan Menzie - “Adolescent Nature”
Nick Doneff - “Nick Doneff”
Pop Recording of the Year
KINLEY - “Letters Never Sent”
We The Rescued - “Living Proof”
Dylan Menzie - “Adolescent Nature”
Paper Lions - “Full Colour”
Rock/Urban Recording of the Year
The Royal North - “Alibi EP”
FallBack - “In Time”
Element & Eric Broadbent - “Pogey Summer”
Roots Recording of the Year
Maxine MacLennan - “Pieces of Me”
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - “Auprès du Poêle”
Nick Doneff - “Nick Doneff”
Songwriter of the Year
Andrew Waite & The Firm - “Burning Through The Night”
KINLEY - “Microphone”
Dylan Menzie - “Kenya”
Paper Lions - “My Number”
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - “The Town”
Nick Doneff - “Easy”
Achievement in Classical or Jazz
Atlantic String Machine
PEI Symphony Orchestra
Singing Strings Orchestra
Island Jazz
Cover Band/Artist of the Year
Ben Gallant
Nick Doneff
David Woodside
FallBack
Entertainer of the Year
Vishtèn
The East Pointers
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin
Dylan Menzie
Paper Lions
Event of the Year
Paper Lions Full Colour Release Show
Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival
Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series
Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Festival of Small Halls
Live Music Production Professional of the Year
Jon Matthews
Chris Knox
Philip MacLellan
Live Music Programmer of the Year
Christian Gallant
Cynthia MacLeod
Al Douglas
Steve Dupuis
Kathleen Flanagan & Danielle Rochon
Musician of the Year
Nick Doneff
Evan McCosham
David Woodside
Dan Roswell
Producer of the Year
Lonely Kid
Jon Matthews
Scott White
Touring Artist of the Year
The East Pointers
Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys
Dylan Menzie
Irish Mythen
Vishtèn
Venue of the Year
Florence Simmons Performance Hall
Cavendish Beach Music Festival Site
PEI Brewing Company
Fishbones
The Albert & Crown Pub & Eatery
Video of the Year
Dylan Menzie - “Kenya”
Lonely Kid & KINLEY- “Blackbird 2.0”
Paper Lions - “Believer”
Sorrey - “My Fault”
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - “Coal Not Dole”
Visual Artist of the Year
Pixbylorne – Lorne Miller
Patricia Bourque
Ashley Cameron
Tiffany Mac Design
Studio of the Year
The Sound Mill
Snackbar Records
The Hill Sound Studio
Digital Achievement of the Year
Dylan Menzie
Paper Lions
Sorrey
Community Contributor of the Year
Maxine MacLennan
Dan Roswell
Garnet R. Buell
FallBack
Volunteer of the Year
Edmond & Zita Gallant
Jolena Wakelin
Erin Docherty
Voting for the awards will open Monday, January 23, 2017.
“There is a lot of great music being celebrated here but I’m particularly encouraged to see the list of amazing new artists who are coming along” said Music PEI Executive Director Rob Oakie. “It bodes well for the future.”
The Music PEI Awards will be handed out May 14, 2017 at the Awards Party on the final day of the 3rd annual May Run Music Festival from May 10–14, 2017. A full list of concerts, showcases and festival details will be announced in February.
Coinciding with the Festival will be the return of the Bell Aliant Canadian Song Conference, which brings international music industry professionals to PEI to lead panels and workshops with a focus on the art and commerce of songs. Also back as part of the conference is the Canadian Songwriter Challenge, in which Island artists are paired with artists from across Canada to collaborate in order to create new original songs. More conference and festival details will be announced soon. Full details can be found at www.musicpei.com.